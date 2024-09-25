 Ann Wilson Completes Chemo and Heart Will Go Back On The Road - Noise11.com
Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ann Wilson, Heart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ann Wilson Completes Chemo and Heart Will Go Back On The Road

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2024

in News

Heart will return to touring in 2025 with the initially scheduled for July 2024 ‘Royal Flush’ coming to a sudden halt when Ann Wilson was diagnosed with cancer.

Ann has now revealed her treatment was successful and Heart will resume the Royal Flush tour

Ann said in a statement,

“I’m doing absolutely fine now, but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture.

“For anyone who’s been through that, I empathize big time.

“Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind, and so I’m excited to share with you that I’m now finished with chemo and I’m officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025.

“There’s maintenance going forward, but I’m told the side effects are much less severe. The worst is over and I’m thankful for the efficacy of this poison, but it’s more than welcome to get the fuck out of my body now.

“I’m immensely grateful to everyone who prayed and sent me those good vibes,” she continued. “I’ve so felt your love. My story has a happy ending, due in part to early detection. My advice? Get checked regularly.

“I love you all, and I’ll see you very, very soon. There’s much to celebrate.”

Listen to Ann’s statement in her own words:

The 2025 ‘Royal Flish’ tour will resume in Las Vegas on 28 February 2025. At this stage the tour will conclude in New York on 16 April 2025.

