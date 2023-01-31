ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording - Noise11.com

‘Brian Cadd Band Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

Brian had just returned from the USA where he was then based for a four week tour of Australia. The Sundowner gig was a sell-out.

“It was so packed and rocked like hell,” Cadd recalls. “The band was incredible. Pub rock was at its epicentre, and people of that generation knew one thing – go to a pub and rock!”

The Brian Cadd Band was:

Brian Cadd – vocals, keyboards

Sam See – guitar

Jeremy Allsop – bass

Tony Naylor – guitar

Trevor Courtney –drums

Roger McLaughlin – cameo bass

The Raod Crew were:

Andy Rayson (sound)

Michael Eastick (lights)

Brett Allen (stage)

Songs from the live recording mostly came from Brian’s then current album ‘No Stone Unturned”

TRACKS

Goodtime People

Baby Let Go

It’s Gotta Be Real To Me

Off The Hook

For The Love Of A Woman

C’est La Vie

Hits Medley: Alvin Purple, Little Ray of Sunshine, Ginger Man

White On White Eldorado

Keep On Rockin’

Momma Don’t Dance

Keep On Rockin’ (reprise / band intro)

Brian says, “My live show then was a pretty wondrous time for me. So many new musical things were happening in my life.”

‘Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’, the 32nd release for the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series’, will be released February 1, 2023.

Brian is playing around Victoria in February.

Band shows:

Fri 3 Feb Lucky 13 Garage

Sat 4 Feb Bird’s Basement

Sun 5 Feb Caravan Music Club Archie’s Creek Hotel

Fri 10 Feb Sooki Lounge

Sat 11 Feb Memo Music Hall

Sun 12 Feb Glenmaggie Live – What’s on at Glenmaggie Hall

Trio shows:

Mon 6 Feb Piano Bar Geelong

Tue 7 Feb Piano Bar Ballarat

Wed 8 Feb Piano Bar Bendigo

https://briancadd.com/live

