 ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner Geelong 1982

ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2023

in News

‘Brian Cadd Band Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

Brian had just returned from the USA where he was then based for a four week tour of Australia. The Sundowner gig was a sell-out.

“It was so packed and rocked like hell,” Cadd recalls. “The band was incredible. Pub rock was at its epicentre, and people of that generation knew one thing – go to a pub and rock!”

The Brian Cadd Band was:
Brian Cadd – vocals, keyboards
Sam See – guitar
Jeremy Allsop – bass
Tony Naylor – guitar
Trevor Courtney –drums
Roger McLaughlin – cameo bass

The Raod Crew were:
Andy Rayson (sound)
Michael Eastick (lights)
Brett Allen (stage)

Songs from the live recording mostly came from Brian’s then current album ‘No Stone Unturned”

TRACKS
Goodtime People
Baby Let Go
It’s Gotta Be Real To Me
Off The Hook
For The Love Of A Woman
C’est La Vie
Hits Medley: Alvin Purple, Little Ray of Sunshine, Ginger Man
White On White Eldorado
Keep On Rockin’
Momma Don’t Dance
Keep On Rockin’ (reprise / band intro)

Brian says, “My live show then was a pretty wondrous time for me. So many new musical things were happening in my life.”

‘Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’, the 32nd release for the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series’, will be released February 1, 2023.

Brian is playing around Victoria in February.

Band shows:
Fri 3 Feb Lucky 13 Garage
Sat 4 Feb Bird’s Basement
Sun 5 Feb Caravan Music Club Archie’s Creek Hotel
Fri 10 Feb Sooki Lounge
Sat 11 Feb Memo Music Hall
Sun 12 Feb Glenmaggie Live – What’s on at Glenmaggie Hall

Trio shows:
Mon 6 Feb Piano Bar Geelong
Tue 7 Feb Piano Bar Ballarat
Wed 8 Feb Piano Bar Bendigo

https://briancadd.com/live

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chuck Sneed third right top row
Three Dog Night Drummer Floyd Sneed Dies At 80

Floyd Sneed, the original drummer for Three Dog Night, has died at age 80.

10 mins ago
Laverne and Shirley
Cindy Williams, Star of Laverne & Shirley, Dies At Age 75

Cindy Williams, best known for her starring role as Shirley in the Happy Days spin-off Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75.

37 mins ago
Taste Fighting Gravity
Taste Have New Music For 2023 With ‘Fighting Gravity’

Taste are close to a new album with ‘Fighting Gravity’ not far off and a preview of the album ready now with the title track.

8 hours ago
Jon Anderson, Photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Yes Sell Music Catalogue

Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music catalogue.

2 days ago
Television Marquee Moon, Noise11, Photo
Television’s Tom Verlaine Dead At 73

Tom Verlaine of American punk pioneers Television, has died at the age of 73.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Launches His Signature Line of Harmonicas

Sir Mick Jagger has announced his own line of harmonicas.

4 days ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Motörhead Premiere Rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’

Motörhead have released the rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’, recorded for their final album ‘Bad Magic’ in 2015.

6 days ago