ARCA To Release 1982 Brian Cadd Live Recording - Noise11.com

‘Brian Cadd Band Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.
Brian had just returned from the USA where he was then based for a four week tour of Australia. The Sundowner gig was a sell-out.
“It was so packed and rocked like hell,” Cadd recalls. “The band was incredible. Pub rock was at its epicentre, and people of that generation knew one thing – go to a pub and rock!”
The Brian Cadd Band was:
Brian Cadd – vocals, keyboards
Sam See – guitar
Jeremy Allsop – bass
Tony Naylor – guitar
Trevor Courtney –drums
Roger McLaughlin – cameo bass
The Raod Crew were:
Andy Rayson (sound)
Michael Eastick (lights)
Brett Allen (stage)
Songs from the live recording mostly came from Brian’s then current album ‘No Stone Unturned”
TRACKS
Goodtime People
Baby Let Go
It’s Gotta Be Real To Me
Off The Hook
For The Love Of A Woman
C’est La Vie
Hits Medley: Alvin Purple, Little Ray of Sunshine, Ginger Man
White On White Eldorado
Keep On Rockin’
Momma Don’t Dance
Keep On Rockin’ (reprise / band intro)
Brian says, “My live show then was a pretty wondrous time for me. So many new musical things were happening in my life.”
‘Brian Cadd Live at the Sundowner, Geelong 1982’, the 32nd release for the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series’, will be released February 1, 2023.
Brian is playing around Victoria in February.
Band shows:
Fri 3 Feb Lucky 13 Garage
Sat 4 Feb Bird’s Basement
Sun 5 Feb Caravan Music Club Archie’s Creek Hotel
Fri 10 Feb Sooki Lounge
Sat 11 Feb Memo Music Hall
Sun 12 Feb Glenmaggie Live – What’s on at Glenmaggie Hall
Trio shows:
Mon 6 Feb Piano Bar Geelong
Tue 7 Feb Piano Bar Ballarat
Wed 8 Feb Piano Bar Bendigo
