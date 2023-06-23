ARIA Album Chart Report 23 June 2023 - Noise11.com

The third studio for local act The Teskey Brothers called “The Winding Way” becomes their second #1 in Australia this week.

“The Winding Way” (Ivy League) becomes the 980th #1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 831st for ARIA (1983 to 2023; 40th anniversary this week), the 611th to debut at #1, the 18th chart-topping album for 2023 and now the third for the Ivy League label, with their first occurring 100 #1’s ago when The Teskey Brothers “Live at The Forum” (#880, May 25th, 2020) spent a single week at the top, while in-between the label also scored with The Rubens “0202” set (1 week on Feb 22nd, 2021).

The Teskey Brothers’ new set also lands them their first ever New Zealand chart entry, as “The Winding Way” debuts at #11 there, along with #6 in The Netherlands, #36 in Scotland and #50 in England, plus the #1 spot on the local Vinyl Sales Chart, and The Teskey’s are now one of thirteen acts this decade to have scored two #1 Albums, with only two acts scoring more in Jimmy Barnes (3 #1’s) and Taylor Swift (5 #1’s). Of the five albums for The Teskey Brothers to chart, this is now their third Top 10 (made up of 3 studio and 2 live albums), with their last studio album entry being “Run Home Slow” (HP-2, August 12th, 2019), with their debut set being “Half Mile Harvest” (HP-18, June 5th, 2017).

This is the first time that the word ‘winding’ has appeared in a #1 Album title, but the eighth for ‘way’, with the last being “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga (May 30th, 2011). “The Winding Way” becomes the third #1 Album by a local act to hit the top during 2023, the other two were for Cub Sport (April 17th) and Peach PRC (May 8th), making this new #1 set now the 281st by an Australian Act to hit the top spot, while “The Winding Way” also becomes the 427th #1 set by a Group (local or overseas).

The top three spots are all occupied by new entries this week, with the eighth studio album for Queens of the Stone Age landing at #2 called “In Times New Roman…” (also No.2 Vinyl), which has taken out the top spot this week in New Zealand, Belgium and The Netherlands along with similar entries to here at #2 in England, Scotland and Germany, while Ireland sees a #3 entry. The band last charted on September 4th, 2017 with their second successive #1 Album “Villains” (1 week) prior to which they topped our album charts with “Like Clockwork” (1 week on June 10th, 2013) and of their eight album chart entries (all studio sets) this is now their sixth Top 10 entry (everything from their third album onwards has landed within the Top 10 here).

Another act with their eight studio album charting is local country artist Travis Collins who debuts at #3 with “Any Less Anymore”, becoming his sixth albums chart entry (5 studios and one collaboration EP), second Top 10 and now highest charted album, with this set also taking out the No.3 spot on the Vinyl Sales chart and the #1 spot on the Country Albums Chart, while he last charted in August 2020 with “Wreck Me” (HP-8) which was his other Top 10 placement.

After peaking at #2 last week the Metro Boomin’ inspired soundtrack for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’ is down two spots to No.4 (No.1 Hip Hop/R&B Album), followed by a single place dip to #5 for Taylor Swift and her “Midnights” set (No.12 Vinyl), with Taylor announcing this past week that she will be touring Australia in February of 2024 for five shows, while she has a second Top 10 entry this week in “1989”, up one spot to #9.

In-between the two T.Swift Top 10 entries are three non-movers in “One Thing at a Time” for Morgan Wallen, “The Highlights” for The Weeknd (No.1 Catalogue Album) and “SOS” by SZA (No.13 Vinyl also on hold) at #6, #7 and #8 respectively, while the final Top 10 entry at No.10 is down one place, “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles, which has again gone back to the No.1 spot in Ireland this week.

TOP 20:

Taylor Swift has three Top 20 entries again this week, with all three rising three places apiece, starting with “Lover” to #11 (No.15 Vinyl), “Reputation” to #13 (No.9 Vinyl) and “folklore” to #16, which are the only rising albums within this chart region. Two of the three Top 10 dropouts this week land within the Top 20, “But Here We Are” for Foo Fighters (HP-1, WI10-2) down five to #14 and “5-Star” for Stray Kids (HP-2, WI10-2) dropping sixteen places to #19. Luke Combs’ latest set “Gettin’ Old” drops three places to #15, while his previous set “Growin’ Up” is logging its one-year within the Top 100.

TOP 30:

Last week’s #1 entry for Niall Horan and “The Show” (WI10-1) tumbles down twenty-three places this week to No.24 (No.10 Vinyl), with Ed Sheeran scoring two Top 30 entries this week, as his ” ÷ (divide)” set is down three spots to #27 and his seven week old album ” – (subtract)” plummets fifteen places to land down at #29 and of the four best of sets within the Top 30, Foo Fighters “Essential” is the biggest dropping set, down four to #25.

TOP 40:

Down four places each are “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac (27 to #31) and “What You See…” for Luke Combs (29 to #33), while The Arctic Monkeys “AM” set dips one to #35 and has logged now 260 weeks within the Top 100 (equal to 5 years of charting). Two place rises occur for Kanye West with “Graduation” (38 to #36) and “After Hours” by The Weeknd (40 to #38), while the sixth of eight Top 50 entries for Taylor Swift sees her “Red (TsV)” rebound six spots to #40.

TOP 50:

Coldplay’s “Live in Buenos Aires” set and Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep…” remain on hold at #43 and #44 respectively, Billie again at her lowest ever position, while last week’s surge for the expanded Noah Kahan set “Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)” tumbles back down thirty-three places this week to land at #46, while no Queen doco’s or movies on TV last week sees their biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ falls back down six to #47. Taylor Swift scores a seventeen place jump to #45 for “Fearless (TsV)” and her eighth Top 50 entry has “evermore” moving up a couple of spots to land at #50 this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #17 (LP#4.4) – Neon Nights (20th Anniversary Edition) – Dannii Minogue (ADA.MGM) is the fourth expanded version of Dannii’s fourth studio album from 2003 which originally hit #25 twice during its initial chart run (April 21st and May 19th), with the expanded set also landing at No.4 on the Vinyl chart, the new edition now features 33 tracks, with the set last issued in both 2007 (Deluxe Edition) and 2018 (15th Anniversary Edition), and with “Neon Nights” returning at #17 this week it now surpasses the originals peak and also becomes her highest charted album in Australia, surpassing the #24 peak of her debut set “Dannii” (peaked Nov. 12th 1990 {also known as ‘Love & Kisses’ overseas}).

* #49 (LP#4) – a Gift & a Curse – Gunna (Young Stoner/300 Entertainment) is the fourth studio album for the American rapper and now his fourth chart entry locally (3 studios and 1 mixtape), having last charted with “DS4Ever (Drip Season 4Ever)” (HP-12, Jan. 17th, 2022), while he also charted with his second album “Wunna” (HP-17, June 1st, 2020) and alongside Lil’ Baby on the mixtape “Drip Harder” (HP-45, Oct. 15th, 2018).

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 16th to the 22nd of June 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

