ARIA Chart Report 25 May 2023 - Noise11.com

Lewis Capaldi’s second album “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” scores the new No.1 Album spot in Australia this week.

“Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” (Vertigo) becomes the 977th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 828th for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the 608th to debut at the top of the LP chart, the 15th No.1 for 2023, and for the record label Vertigo it’s their first No.1 set in just under 20 years, as their last was with Metallica’s “St. Anger” (2 weeks from June 16th, 2003) and their ninth No.1 overall since their first in December of 1978 (self-titled Dire Straits debut LP), in fact Vertigo have now logged three separate artists at No.1 on the Albums chart with their nine No.1 entries, four from both Dire Straits and Metallica and now one from Lewis Capaldi.

Lewis also breaks another chart record too, he’s the first Solo Male Artist from Scotland to land a No.1 Album in Australia, and only the fifth No.1 Album by a Scottish act overall, with the others attributed to Simple Minds (GH on Dec. 6th, 1992), Snow Patrol (Jan. 22nd 2007 for 5 weeks) and two from Susan Boyle (Nov. 2009 {11 wks} and Nov. 2011{2 wks}), plus Lewis Capaldi is now the fourth act from Scotland to make it to the top in Australia, along with his second album becoming the 281st by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas) and (5th for 2023).

Younger Capaldi (as opposed to his uncle Dr. Who-Capaldi) started his Album career locally four years and two weeks ago when his debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” debuted at No.10 on this week in 2019 (May 27th), peaking at No.7 on January 13th, 2020 and logging it’s third and final week within the Top 10 on June 8th, 2020, with the set only spending 23 of it’s 210 chart weeks in the lower 50 and never having dropped out of the Top 100, with that album rising to No.30 this week and his new “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” scoring the No.5 spot on the local Vinyl sales chart and landing at No.1 in England (highest first week sales of 2023; beating Ed Sheeran), Ireland, his homeland of Scotland, The Netherlands and New Zealand (so far).

The album’s lead single was “Forget Me” (HP-21; Sept. 2022) followed by “Pointless” (out Dec. 2022, didn’t hit the T100) and now the current third chart entry “Wish You the Best” (HP-23, TW-27), and his new albums title “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” sees the word at No.1 for the first time for ‘broken’, ‘heavenly’ and ‘sent’, while it’s the second ever ‘Desire’ at the top, with the same-titled Bob Dylan album being the first in February of 1976. Next week Lewis is up against new albums from Jimmy Barnes’ side project Barnstormers, as well as Boy & Bear and Matchbox 20.

New at No.2 is the soundtrack to the newly issued documentary “John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music from the Feature Documentary)”, with the two disc set containing 23 of John’s performances, live and studio recordings, which has so far exceeded $1.15m in its first week, the biggest theatrical Aussie music documentary, while the album also gives John his 21st Top 10 entry in Australia (since his third set “Looking Through a Tear” hit No.9 on the Go-Set LP chart in August of 1970 [20th for the ARIA charts]), while last week his “Greatest Hits” set returned to the chart at No.93.

Making their first ever chart appearance in Australia is English act Sleep Token who see their third studio album “Take Me Back to Eden” enter at No.3 locally, plus it’s also their first Top 10 entry in their home country, replicating it’s chart-position here (#3) and landing at No.4 in Scotland, plus it’s also the new No.1 selling Vinyl locally (No.2 Vinyl in the UK).

Ed Sheeran departs from the No.1 spot with his sixth album ” – (subtract)” which drops down three places to land at No.4 (No.12 Vinyl), followed by a five place resurgence for “SOS” by SZA, who saw a physical release of her album last week, which sees the set debut at No.2 on the Vinyl Sales Chart and become the No.1 Hip Hop/R&B Album of the week, while her previous album “Ctrl” picks up a ▲Platinum sales certification this week (it went Gold on Feb 8th, 2021).

The No.1 Country Album this week is nationally down two places to No.6, Morgan Wallen and “One Thing at a Time”, which still sits atop the Album charts in both The U.S.A. (11th week) and Canada (10th week), plus his single is still at No.1 in both Australia and America (both seventh week). Dropping four places apiece are “Midnights” by Taylor Swift (No.10 Vinyl) and “The Highlights” for The Weeknd (No.1 Catalogue Album) to No.7 and No.9 respectively.

Two further Top 10 debuts occur for local acts, starting with the second album and first chart entry for The Vanns called “Last of Your Kind” at No.8 (No.3 Vinyl), while BAD//DREEMS see their fourth album “HOO HA!” enter at No.10 (No.4 Vinyl), becoming the Adelaide rock bands first Top 10 entry and fourth overall after “Dogs at Bay” (HP-33, August 2015), “Gutful” (HP-23, April 2017) and their last “Doomsday Ballet” (HP-38, October 2019).

TOP 20:

Two of the five Top 10 dropouts for this week land within the Top 20, starting with a first-week-outside-of-the-Top 10 for “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles (HP-1×10, WI10-52), down three places to No.11, with the set scoring it’s one-year on the chart and within the Top 10 last week, while after a single week within the Top 10 at No.9 the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix 3” drops back down six places to No.15 (No.7 Vinyl). Taylor Swift again has three albums within the Top 20, as “1989” drops one place to No.12, “Reputation” holds at No.17 (No.14 Vinyl) and “Lover” drops two to No.18 (No.19 Vinyl), with the only other non-mover within this chart region being “Starboy” for The Weeknd at No.13.

TOP 30:

Post Malone sees a new Top 50 entry this week for a track from his forthcoming album “Austin” (due July 28th) called “Mourning”, and his recently issued “The Diamond Collection” holds at No.21 this week, with the other on-hold-album being “This One’s for You” by Luke Combs at No.26. Rising back up are “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo (28 to No.24), “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen (30 to No.27) and Lewis Capaldi’s first set is back up four to No.30.

The news of Thursday of the passing of Tina Turner has seen the long-charting singer return to the album listings at No.28 with her 2004 collection “All the Hits”, accumulated from only one days sales, the set originally peaked at No.64 on November 22nd, 2004, charting for four weeks, while it later returned on March 21st, 2005 for two weeks climbing to No.81, thus it’s return within the Top 50 gives it a new peak of No.28, and the set should climb further after a full week of sales.

TOP 40:

The Coldplay set “Live in Buenos Aires” is back down three to No.32, but with the concerts in Perth not until November, the album should continue to chart and then rebound again once they’re on our soil and playing their shows. Luke Combs’ “What You See…” album is back up four to No.34, while two rebounding collections belong to Foo Fighters (42 to No.35) and Eminem’s “Curtain Call 2” (43 to No.37), plus Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” recovers from it’s first ever week outside of the Top 40 by moving back up five places to No.39.

TOP 50:

The three remaining Top 50 albums for Taylor Swift reside in this chart section, with “Red (TsV)” down one to No.41, “evermore” dips two to No.48 and “Speak Now” is down one to No.49. Ed Sheeran falls six places to No.42 with ” = (equals)”, Kanye West’s third album “Graduation” (HP-2, Sept. 2007) returns to the chart at No.43, with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” biopic set returning to the Top 50 by rising four to No.47, while the “Eurovision 2023” album plummets thirty-five places to land at No.50. Last week’s Top 10 further dropouts includes “Not Without My Ghosts” for The Amity Affliction (LW-2), “My Life is a Symphony” by Kate Ceberano (LW-6) and Midnight Oil with “Live at the Old Lion, Adelaide 1982” (LW-7).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #16 (GH#1) – Best of – Pete Murray (Sony Australia) is a twelve track collection from his twenty years of releases, with the local singer/songwriter’s first release “Lines” in 2001, his first hit “So Beautiful” in 2004 to “Free” in 2011, with none of the tracks issued from his 2013 to 2022 albums on the release, while the limited edition purple vinyl release of the set helps it to debut at No.11 on the Vinyl Chart.

* #46 (Comp6) – Drastic Symphonies – Def Leppard (Bludgeon Riffola) is a compilation of 16 tracks from their career alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, including “Hysteria” tracks “Animal”, “Love Bites:, “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and the title track, along with other singles “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” and “When Love and Hate Collide”, with the album landing at No.4 in England and No.2 in Scotland this week.

New Certification:

Ctrl by SZA ▲

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 19th to the 25th of May 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

