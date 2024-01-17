Ariana Grande Confirms Seventh Album 'eternal sunshine' - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande announces her highly anticipated seventh full length album, “eternal sunshine”, to be released on 8 March via Republic Records.

Last Friday, Ariana Grande released the album’s lead single ‘yes, and?’ – written and produced by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh – accompanied by an official video directed by Christian Breslauer.

The song debuted at #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, capturing her biggest Spotify streaming debut to date. In addition, the single secured the #1 spot on Apple Music Top 100 Global, and the official music video claimed #1 on YouTube Trending for Music.

Upon release, ‘yes, and?’ was met with an outpouring of support from critics and fans.

