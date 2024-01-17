 Ariana Grande Confirms Seventh Album 'eternal sunshine' - Noise11.com
Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Confirms Seventh Album ‘eternal sunshine’

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2024

in News

Ariana Grande announces her highly anticipated seventh full length album, “eternal sunshine”, to be released on 8 March via Republic Records.

Last Friday, Ariana Grande released the album’s lead single ‘yes, and?’ – written and produced by Ariana Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh – accompanied by an official video directed by Christian Breslauer.

The song debuted at #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, capturing her biggest Spotify streaming debut to date. In addition, the single secured the #1 spot on Apple Music Top 100 Global, and the official music video claimed #1 on YouTube Trending for Music.

Upon release, ‘yes, and?’ was met with an outpouring of support from critics and fans.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa To Perform At The Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa have been announced as performers for this year's Grammys.

1 day ago
Idles
Idles Deliver Third Taste of Upcoming ‘Tangk’ album with ‘Gift Horse’

Idles have a video for ‘Gift Horse’, the third single from the upcoming ‘Tangk’ album.

2 days ago
Anderson .Paak Files For Divorce

Anderson .Paak has filed for divorce from wife Jaylyn Chang, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

5 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Says She Channeled Madonna For New Song

Ariana Grande's new single has been heavily influenced by Madonna. Ariana recently announced her long-awaited return to the music scene, and Ariana's upcoming single, 'Yes, And?', has been strongly influenced by the chart-topping icon.

6 days ago
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez To Play Linda Ronstadt In Biopic

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer of the 70s and 80s.

January 11, 2024
Waxahatchee by Molly Matalon
Waxahatchee Are Right Back At It for 2024

One of 2024’s first new releases is ‘Right Back At It’ from Birmingham, Alabama’s Waxahatchee.

January 10, 2024
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s Barbie Song Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globe Awards

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For’, written for the movie ‘Barbie’, has won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

January 8, 2024