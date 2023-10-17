 Ariana Grande Starts New Album With Max Martin - Noise11.com
Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Starts New Album With Max Martin

by Music-News.com on October 18, 2023

in News

Ariana Grande has reportedly started work on a new album.

Ariana Grande has been in the studio with producer Max Martin working on her follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Grande has been focusing on filming the two-part ‘Wicked’ film in London, but amid the SAG-AFTRA strike when filming was paused, she managed to fit in some time for music.

An insider told The New York Post’s Page Six column: “Her priority has been Glinda [her character in ‘Wicked’] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven’t finished the film.”

She still has no idea when the new music will be released.

The source said: “She doesn’t know when she’ll want to release” it “as she wants to be respectful of the timeline for ‘Wicked,’ and originally didn’t want to do any music at all until after the films were released.”

However, the insider added: “She works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?”

At the weekend, Ariana was asked if she had a title for her next studio outing, to which she replied: “Let me make it first!”

Earlier this year, Grande responded after a batch of unheard material leaked online and admitted it’s “impossible to keep things” from her passionate fanbase.

In a R.E.M. Beauty video, she said: “You guys have heard every bad song and bullshit demo that I’ve ever made. Hilarious.

“It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.”

Later in the video, Grande was asked if there were “any secrets soon to come”.

She replied: “Hmm… no secrets. I’m all out of secrets. You’ve stolen all my unreleased music, it’s horrible [laughs].”

Back in February, Ariana made her return to music on The Weeknd’s ‘Die For You’ remix as she teamed up with her friend and collaborator on the new version of his 2016 track from the album ‘Starboy’.

Grande previously reassured fans she is still very much a singer and reminded them of her vocal prowess on a rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ from 1939 classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

After being asked by a TikTok user why she is no longer a singer, she replied: “Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day.”

Ariana split from her husband Dalton Gomez in January after two years of marriage and she has since been dating Broadway star Ethan Slater, who she has been working with on ‘Wicked’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rubens
The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’

The Rubens have released their third song for 2023 with ‘Good Mood’ dropping this morning. (18 October 2023).

8 hours ago
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
More Tickets Added for Sam Smith and Meg Mac Australia and New Zealand Tour

Sam Smith’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour will kick off next week with new tickets added to the shows, including the previously sold-out dates.

10 hours ago
Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Cancels Two US Shows Due To Family Reasons

Pink has cancelled two concerts due to "family medical issues".

13 hours ago
Wolfgang Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen Marries Andraia Allsop

Wolfgang Van Halen has married Andraia Allsop at his home in Los Angeles with 90 of his friends and family.

1 day ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne of One Direction Banned From Driving For Six Months In UK

Liam Payne has received a driving ban after he was caught speeding in London.

2 days ago
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton Postpones Three Shows On Doctors Orders

Chris Stapleton has postponed three concerts after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Headline Rock In Rio in Lisbon

Rock in Rio Lisbon is gearing up for an extraordinary 20th anniversary celebration in June 2024, and today reveals the first headliner, Ed Sheeran.

6 days ago