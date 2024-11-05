 Ariana Grande's Full Name Appears In Wicked Credits - Noise11.com
Ariana Grande’s Full Name Appears In Wicked Credits

by Music-News.com on November 6, 2024

in News

Ariana Grande has explained exactly why her full name appears in the credits of her new movie Wicked.

Following preview screenings of the Jon M. Chu-directed film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, viewers noted Ariana is called Ariana Grande-Butera in the credits.

Ariana, who plays Glinda in the upcoming feature, is currently in Sydney, Australia alongside Elphaba actress Cynthia Erivo. During an interview for a local radio station on Monday, she spoke openly about her reasoning for the move.

“Technically, it’s my little girl name! It’s little Ari name (sic),” she told a reporter for Hit 104.7 Canberra, referring to the name she used growing up. “I just feel like this experience was such a homecoming for me. I feel like I came home to myself in a lot of ways through what I learned from Glinda, from Elphaba.”

Ariana, whose parents are Joan Grande and Edward Butera, went on to note that she went by the surname Grande-Butera when first saw the Wicked stage musical as a girl.

“That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old. It felt like a really lovely way of honouring that. It felt really full circle. It just felt like something I wanted to do,” she continued.

Wicked – Part 1 is set to open in theatres on 22 November, with the sequel slated for release in November 2025.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

