Art Alexakis Is Preparing for Everclear’s Upcoming 30th Anniversaries - Noise11.com

Everclear were a platinum selling band in Australia in the 90s and the three big albums are all coming up for the 30th anniversaries in coming years.

Everclear’s first million seller is a year away from its 30th anniversary and Art Alexakis is already preparing for the occasion.

“Next year is the 30th anniversary of Sparkle and Fade, which is a big deal,” Art tells Noise11.com. “I am already working with EMI, Capitol, Universal to license that and a bunch of deep tracks that they have in their archives. I will put together a really nice package. That is what I am working on”.

Watch the Noise11 Art Alexakis interview:

Art says there isn’t a real lot of archive material in the Everclear vaults. “There is some live stuff but not like King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard,” he says. “They are always recording. And they fucking sell. Hundreds of thousands of people are just waiting. They are awesome. It is inexplicable. If someone gave you a model like that no-one who say that would work. They go to work every day to their studio and they record”.

Art Alexakis is on a solo tour of Australia and giving fans a full-tilt Everclear setlist.

Art Alexakis Setlist Feb 11, Dunborough Western Australia

Santa Monica (excerpt)

Song From an American Movie, Pt. 1 (from Songs From an American Movie, Vol. 1, 2000)

I Will Buy You a New Life (from So Much For The Afterglow, 1997)

Heartspark Dollarsign (from Sparkle and Fade, 1995)

Loser Makes Good (from World of Noise, 1993)

Father of Mine (from So Much For The Afterglow, 1997)

Sunflowers (from So Much For The Afterglow, 1997)

Thrift Store Chair (from Songs From an American Movie, Vol. 1, 2000)

Strawberry (from Sparkle and Fade, 1995)

Everything to Everyone (from So Much For The Afterglow, 1997)

Wonderful (from Songs From an American Movie, Vol. 1, 2000)

Santa Monica(from Sparkle and Fade, 1995)

AM Radio (from Songs From an American Movie, Vol. 1, 2000)

Local God (from Ten Years Gone: The Best of Everclear, 2004)

You Make Me Feel Like a Whore (from Sparkle and Fade, 1995)

Volvo Driving Soccer Mom (from Slow Motion Daydream, 2003)

Heroin Girl (from Sparkle and Fade, 1995)

Pale Green Stars (from Sparkle and Fade, 1995)

So Much for the Afterglow (from So Much For The Afterglow, 1997)

Brown Eyed Girl (Van Morrison cover) (from Songs From an American Movie, Vol. 1, 2000)

ART ALEXAKIS (EVERCLEAR) with BRENDAN B. BROWN (WHEATUS)

AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TOUR – FEBRUARY 2024 remaining shows

FEBRUARY 15 – The Wool Exchange | Geelong VIC

FEBRUARY 16 – Chelsea Heights Hotel | Chelsea Heights VIC

FEBRUARY 17 – Brunswick Ballroom | Brunswick VIC

FEBRUARY 22 – Waves | Wollongong NSW

FEBRUARY 23 Crowbar | Sydney NSW

FEBRUARY 24 – Ettamogah Hotel | Kellyville Ridge NSW

FEBRUARY 25 – King St Bandroom | Newcastle NSW

