Art Garfunkel & Art Garfunkel Jr To Release Debut Album ‘Father & Son’ - Noise11.com

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr have made an album together. ‘Father & Son’ will be released in November.

The first single from the album is a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’. “‘Time After Time’ is one of my all-time favourites from the 80s,” says Garfunkel Jr. “It’s a song that fits perfectly on this album – because it also deals with our relationship, this unique bond between my father and me. From one generation to the next, it’s about time passing, about passing on the baton, but here we are working together in the studio… and thus begins the next cycle, as my father takes this exciting next step with me.”

Art Garfunkel said about working with his son. “It felt like a dream. It was simply quite wonderful. I love working with him. I like to say my son is a better singer than I am. I mean, I’m pretty good… but he is better”.

Art Garfunkel Jr was born James Garfunkel in 1990. He adopted the name Art Garfunkel Jr., lives in Germany and in 2022 released the album ‘Wie Du: Hommage an meinen Vater’ featuring German covers and Simon & Garfunkel classics.

In 2023 Art Jr released a second album ‘Evergreen’ which featured four duets with his father.

‘Father and Son’ takes its name from the Cat Stevens classic. “This one is truly a father-son project, it’s all about this unique connection,” Garfunkel Jr. says of the album. “We recorded a dozen of our most cherished songs. I brought more of the 80s influences into the project, and my father brought more of the Great American Songbook – wonderful songs from the 1940s and so on. These two influences came together in a pretty exciting way. Overall, it’s definitely an expression of our bond”. Further album highlights include timeless songs by The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, and, of course, Cat Stevens.

‘Father and Son’ tracklisting

Blue Moon

Vincent

Blackbird

Old Friends

Time After Time

Once In A While

I Won’t Let You Down

Let It be Me

Nature Boy

You Belong To Me

Here Comes the Rain Again

Father and Son

