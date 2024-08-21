 Ashanti and Nelly Reveal They Had Their First Child A Month Ago - Noise11.com
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ashanti and Nelly Reveal They Had Their First Child A Month Ago

by Music-News.com on August 22, 2024

in News

Ashanti and Nelly have shared their joy at welcoming their first child together.

The couple got together back in 2003 and dated for just over a decade before splitting in 2014.

Happily, Ashanti and Nelly rekindled their romance in 2023 and announced in April this year that they were engaged and expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed on Wednesday that they have since welcomed a son named Kareem Kenkaide Hayes – who arrived back on 18 July.

Ashanti’s publicist told PEOPLE, “The proud and happy parents are so in love.”

Taking to Instagram in the wake of the news, Ashanti proudly posed in specialist postpartum recovery underwear and showed her “four weeks postpartum body”.

She wrote alongside a collection of images and videos, “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!

“This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.”

The arrival of Kareem marks the fifth child for Nelly.

He shares a son named Cornell Hayes III and a daughter named Chanelle from a past relationship – and he adopted the two children of his late stepsister Jaqueline Donahue, after she tragically died following a leukaemia battle in 2005.

music-news.com

