Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Is No 1 - Noise11.com

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” gains a seventh (and possibly last for now) week at No.1 in Australia.

Beyoncé issued her seventh album “Renaissance” on Friday (July 29th), six years after her last studio album “Lemonade” (1 week on May 2nd, 2016), so she could take out the spot next week, plus Paul Kelly also released his new set “Northern Rivers” too, and with both acts multiple No.1 Album artists, it could be a race to the top next week.. But for now Harry’s seventh week at the top of the ARIA Album Charts makes him the equal second longest No.1 set this decade, tying with Adele’s “30” (from November 29th, 2021) at seven weeks (Adele’s were consecutive, Harry’s had three initial weeks from May 30th to June 13th, retaking No.1 on July 11th and holding since then), the leader with eight overall weeks at No.1 this decade is the No.3 album this week (see below).

Harry Styles moves up the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ from equal 57th to outright 52nd (11 weeks from 3 No.1’s), just behind Kylie Minogue (11 weeks from 7 No.1’s), while for this decade Mr. Styles has racked up nine weeks at the top, placing him now second on the similar listing for this decade (2020’s), with Taylor Swift just ahead of him with ten weeks at the top (from four No.1’s), while she could increase that tally soon with her redone “1989” set for release sometime this year. “Harry House” is the No.2 vinyl set this week, and also becomes one of twenty albums to have now spent seven weeks at No.1 in Australia.

Rising back up one spot each are The Weeknd with “The Highlights” to No.2, “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo (No.18 vinyl, longest running No.1 this decade) to No.3 and Ed Sheeran’s new singles chart collaboration with U.S. rapper Russ, sees his “= (equals)” set move up to No.4, after which is the highest new entry for the week at No.5, the ninth studio album and now first Top 10 Album for local country singer Amber Lawrence called “Living for the Highlights”, which also becomes her second No.1 Album on the ARIA Country chart this week, following on from her late June 2019 former No.1 “Spark”, which debuted and peaked at No.13 nationally.

Luke Combs’ “Growin’ Up” is the second and final non-mover within the Top 10 this week, on hold at No.6, followed by three further rising albums, “Planet Her” for Doja Cat and “Fine Line” for Harry Styles also rise one place each to No.7 and No.8 respectively, while Taylor Swift’s 2014 album “1989” leaps back up fifteen places to land at No.9 thanks to it’s No.5 (LW-61) position on the vinyl sales chart, plus the album earns it’s 70th week within the Top 10, the album last being within the Top 10 at No.9 on June 4th, 2018. Drake rounds out the Top 10 by dropping three places to No.10 with his six week old entry “Honestly, Nevermind”.

UP:

Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection jumps up six places to No.12 this week, thanks to two factors, his just announced return to Australia in the early 2023 (Jan. 10th in Newcastle) and the set jumping to No.20 (LW-50) on the vinyl sales chart, while just ahead of him and up one spot to No.11 is his former collaborator Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits”, while a third older album which jumps into the Top 20 this week is The Weeknd’s “Starboy” album from 2016, up eleven places to No.14, plus it’s has also racked up 156 weeks within the Top 100, that’s equivalent to three years upon the chart. The Weeknd also jumps up with “Dawn FM” (36 to No.21) and “After Hours” (41 to No.32).

The XXXTentacion soundtrack to his doco “Look at Me” rises back up two places to it’s former peak of No.15, previously sitting here on June 20th and July 11th, and with two new singles charting within the Top 40 this week, both Billie Eilish albums jump back up, with ‘Sleep’ up four to No.19 and her now one-year-old entry (52 weeks) “Happier Than Ever” jumps up nine places to No.28.

Tyler, the Creator played at Splendour in the Grass/Mud last weekend, and this week he has two albums within the Top 50, with “Igor” (50 to No.26, No.4 vinyl), and his most recent release “Call Me if You Get Lost” (86 to No.31, No.6 vinyl). Taylor Swift has three further climbing albums with “folklore” (38 to No.33), “Lover” (46 to No.40) and “Reputation” (49 to No.44).

Jack Harlow jumps back up seven spots to No.35 with “Come Home This Kids Miss You”, while “AM” for The Arctic Monkeys moves again, up to No.37 (No.11 vinyl), with further climbers being for the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (48 to No.42), “The Eminem Show” (51 to No.46) and Lewis Capaldi (52 to No.48).

DOWN:

Leaving the Top 10 this week are two sets which drops into the Top 30, starting with last weeks No.2 entry for Lizzo and “Special”, which plummets twenty-two spots to land at No.24, while the ‘Stranger Things: Season 4’ (HP-8×2, WI10-3) soundtrack tumbles down seventeen spots to No.27.

Spacey Jane also played Splendour last weekend, while they are touring New Zealand this weekend, before returning to playing three shows from August 11th in Sydney at the ‘Big Top Luna Park’, this week their latest album “Here Comes Everybody” is down six places to No.20 (No.9 vinyl).

Luke Combs might’ve stayed stable with his latest album, but his two first sets drop down this week, with “This One’s For You” only down two places to No.34, while falling six spots to No.36 is “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get”. Taylor Swift’s only falling Top 50 entry is “Red (TsV)”, which falls four to No.38 (No.17 vinyl, LW-26).

The last big fall within the Top 50 is the BTS collection album “Proof”, which falls sixteen spots to No.49, while leaving from last weeks Top 50 were entries by Steve Lacy (No.13), beadadoobee (No.19), Conan Gray (No.21), j-hope (No.27) and Jay Chou (No.29).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #22 (LP#4) – The Last Goodbye by Odesza (Foreign Family/Ninja Tune) is the fourth album for the American electronic duo and their second studio album to chart in Australia, after their third set “A Moment Apart” (HP-13, Sept. 2017), while in-between then and now they teamed with Golden Features under the name Bronson for the self-titled album which made it to No.23 in August 2020.

* #41 (LP#3) – 2000 by Joey Bada$$ (Pro Era/Cinematic/Columbia) is the third album for the U.S. rapper, and his first new studio release in over five years, while this new entry is also his third to chart after “B4.Da.$$” (LP#1, HP-17, Jan. 2015) and “All-Amerikkkan Badass” (LP#2, HP-19, April 2017).

* #43 (LP#5) – Entering Heaven Alive by Jack White (Third Man Records/Sony) is the second album issued this year for the former White Stripes singer, with his last album “Fear of the Dawn” issued sixteen weeks ago, charting at No.25 on May 2nd (after it’s physical release, digital release was April 10th), while this (his fifth solo album) debuts at No.8 on the vinyl sales chart this week, while overall this is his sixth Top 50 (and Top 100) entry in Australia (5 studio and 1 compilation).

* #47 (LP#2) – How to Grow a Sunflower Underwater by Alex the Astronaut (Alexandra Lynn/Warner Australia) is the second album for the local folk-pop singer from Sydney, with her first issued set “The Theory of Absolutely Nothing” debuting and peaking at No.22 in late August of 2020.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 22nd to the 28th of July, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

