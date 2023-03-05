Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Returns To No 1 - Noise11.com

Harry Styles’ tour of Australia has helped his third album “Harry’s House” back to the No.1 spot locally, its ninth overall week at the top.

“Harry’s House” (Columbia) was the 800th No.1 Album in Australia when it first reached the top upon entry, May 30th, 2022, holding for three initial weeks, followed by a further four weeks from July 11th and then it’s final single-week return on August 22nd, 2022, making this now it’s ninth overall stay at the top, all helped by his current national tour, plus the set is also the No.7 selling Vinyl Album this week, and he has 15 singles within the Top 100 too. His two older albums are also high up on the charts, with “Fine Line” rising two spots to No.5 (No.1 Catalogue Album and No.17 Vinyl), while his self-titled debut set jumps up nine spots to land at No.12 (No.16 Vinyl).

The fourth run at No.1 for “Harry’s House” also increases Harry Styles’ tally on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2023)’ to now thirteen overall weeks at No.1, moving him to 47th on the list (from 51st), just behind Led Zeppelin (13 weeks from 4 No.1’s), while his similar tally for this decade now increases to 11 overall weeks at No.1 during the 2020’s (second overall behind Taylor Swift’s 22 weeks), plus his ninth week at No.1 for his current albums makes it one of thirteen other albums which have logged nine weeks at the top of the Australian Album Charts.

The eighth studio album for 2D group Gorillaz called “Cracker Island” debuts at No.2 this week, becoming their sixth Top 10 and Top 5 Album in Australia and their first since July 2018’s “The Now Now” (HP-4) while they scored their only No.1 Albums thirteen years (and one week) ago with “Plastic Beach” (March 2010). This new set has landed them first week at the top of the local Vinyl Sales Chart and also in their native England, as well as Ireland and New Zealand, with further No.2 entries in Belgium, Germany and Scotland.

Last week’s No.1 entry for Pink and “Trustfall” drops down two places this week to No.3 (No.9 Vinyl), while it entered at the top in Canada this past week and a No.2 entry in The U.S.A., after which is the seventh solo album and eighth Top 60 entry for the former You Am I frontman Tim Rogers, reteaming with The Twin Set, for “Tines of Stars Unfurled”, a follow-up blues-inspired album to his first solo release “What Rhymes with Cars and Girls” (No.14, March 1999), while this high entry becomes his first ever solo Top 10 Album and it debuts at No.4 on the Vinyl chart.

The other major tourist at the moment is Ed Sheeran, who is down to only one Top 10 entry this week, as his most recent album “= (equals)” remains stable at No.6 (No.3 Vinyl), while the third and final Top 10 debut this week occurs at No.7, Adam Lambert with his fifth album “High Drama” (No.11 Vinyl), becoming his seventh Top 10 entry (5 solo, 2 with Queen), the set is a covers album including songs by Sia, Bonnie Tyler, Duran Duran, Eruption, Culture Club and Kings of Leon among it’s eleven tracks.

The Weeknd sees a Top 3 single this week with an Ariana Grande infused remix of his 2017 track “Die For You”, while his collection “The Highlights” drops down four places to No.8, after which is a six place fall to No.9 for “SOS” by SZA (U.S. No.1 for a tenth week), and a five place dive to No.10 for Taylor Swift and her “Midnights” album, which is also the No.10 selling Vinyl Album this week too.

TOP 20:

One Ed Sheeran album leaves the Top 10 to give him two Top 20 entries this week, with “÷ (divide)” (HP-1×27, WI10-110) is down three to No.11, and his “x (multiply)” set is up two places to No.16. The two other Top 10 dropouts are for The Weeknd’s “Starboy” (HP-1, WI10-11) down four to No.13 and “Diamonds” for Elton John (HP-3×3, WI10-45) also down four, to land at No.14. Further large declines occur for Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” down seven to No.18 and Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” dropping eight to No.20.

TOP 30:

Only one album climbs within this chart region, “AM” for Arctic Monkeys, up to No.24, thanks to it rebounding 51 to No.14 on the Vinyl Sales Chart, while everything else drops down, starting with a six place fall to No.21 for the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection”, after which the Dua Lipa set “Future Nostalgia” drops eight to No.22 and “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo plummets ten spots to No.23, the sets first ever week outside of the Top 20 in it’s 93 weeks within the chart.

“1989” for Taylor Swift is down nine to No.25, with The Weeknd’s third entry “After Hours” only down four places to No.26. Collections drop for both Foo Fighters and “The Essential” (19 to No.27) and Eminem with “Curtain Call 2” (20 to No.29), while Luke Combs has an album in the Top 20, 30 and 40 this week, with “This One’s for You” down two to No.19, and his second set “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” down five to No.28 and scoring it’s second sales certification of 2x▲Platinum, two years after it was last certified (March 8th, 2021).

TOP 40:

Lewis Capaldi has the only rising album within this chart region, up five places to No.34, while Morgan Wallen just issued his new album “One Thing at a Time” on Friday (March 3rd), plus he lands his first Top 10 single this week as “Last Night” rises to No.8, with his last studio album “Dangerous: The Double Album” down four places this week to No.31, followed by a four spot drop to No.32 for Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album, which notches up 416 weeks within the ARIA Top 100, that’s equal to 8 years of charting, while it’s overall total is 494 weeks if you add the 78 AMR weeks to it’s tally (the two albums with more weeks within the Top 100 go to Cold Chisel’s “Best of – All for You” (504 weeks) and INXS with “The Very Best” (currently at 549 weeks).

Billie Eilish’s ‘Sleep’ set is down three to No.33, while the XXXTentacion “Look at Me: The Album” drops four to No.35. Post Malone is down to just one album within the Top 50 this week, with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” dropping seven to No.36, after which Luke Combs’ third set “Growin’ Up” is down two to No.38, Spacey Jane drops thirteen places to No.39 for “Here Comes Everybody” and Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” falls back six spots to No.40.

TOP 50:

Taylor Swift has three albums in the lower section of the Top 50, with “folklore” down two to No.37, followed by “Lover” falling four to No.41 and her “Reputation” is back up two places to No.49. Ed Sheeran sees all five of his studio albums within the Top 50 this week, as his first set “+ (positive)” jumps sixteen places to land at No.42, right after is his “No.6 Collaborations Project”, which rises fourteen spots to No.43.

“Planet Her” for Doja Cat rests at No.45 for a third straight week, while the Drake and 21 Savage album “Her Loss” is down six places to No.47, and Rihanna’s recent return thanks to her SuperBowl half-time show sees her “Anti” album decline eighteen places to land at No.50.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #15 (LP#6) – Home – Kingswood (KINGSWOOD/MGM) is the sixth studio album for the Melbourne alt-rock act and now their fourth Top 15 chart entry after “Microscopic Wars” (LP#1, HP-6, August 2014), “After Hours, Close to Dawn” (LP#2, HP-10, March 2017) and their last entry “Juveniles” (LP#3, HP-14, March 2020), while they also issued two albums later in 2020, “Reveries” (October) and “A Kingswood Christmas” (late November).

* #17 (LP#1) – True Colour – The Terrys (The Terrys/Domestic La La) is the debut studio album for local indie folk band from Gerringong, New South Wales, with their first release “The TerrySonic Mixtape” being issued in September of 2021, while they start a national tour on March 23rd, playing until early May.

* #30 (LP#1) – Good Riddance – Gracie Abrams (Interscope) is the first release for the L.A. singer and songwriter who issued her debut single “Mean it” in October of 2019, while she’s also released two EP’s called “Minor” (July 2020) and “This is What it Feels Like” (November 2021), plus overseas she will be supporting Taylor Swift on ‘The Eras Tour’ which starts March 17th.

New Certification:

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – Luke Combs ▲2

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 24th of February to the 2nd of March 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

