Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles Remains At No 1 - Noise11.com

Harry Styles retains the No.1 Album spot in Australia this week with his “Harry’s House”, lodging a fifth overall week at the top of the ARIA Charts.

“Harry’s House” (No.2 vinyl) also scores a sixth week at the top of the New Zealand Album charts, plus it returns for a fifth week at the LP summit in England. Harry has now amassed nine weeks at No.1 in Australia from his three solo albums, moving him up the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ to now equal 81st alongside Avril Lavigne (9 weeks from 3 No.1 Albums) (up from =86th), while for the similar listing for this decade he is now equal third alongside Adele (7 weeks during the 2020’s).

The 40th Anniversary Edition of Cold Chisel’s fourth studio album “Circus Animals” lands at No.2 this week, while it takes out the No.1 spot on the vinyl sales chart. The album first charted on March 15th, 1982, jumping from it’s entry spot of No.56 to No.3 in it’s second week, followed by six weeks at No.2 (behind Moving Pictures’ “Days of Innocence”) before landing a single week at the top on May 10th, 1982, spending seventeen weeks within the Top 10, helped by their second Top 10 hit (and final during their initial ’78 to ’84 chart years) “You Got Nothing I Want” hitting No.4 for two weeks in late May 1982 and the follow-up single “When the War is Over” (HP-25, mid-Sept. 1982). The album last charted on the ARIA Charts on August 1st, 2011 at No.46 when nine of their album’s (studio and live) returned to the chart.

Three albums rise back up within the Top 10 this week, with “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo (No.7 vinyl) up one spot to No.3, followed by a two place rise to No.4 for The Weeknd’s “Highlights” collection (it was last within the Top 5 at No.5 on April 25th of this year), and the Ed Sheeran set “= (Equals)” is up one place to No.6.

After two weeks at No.2 the third Luke Combs album “Growin’ Up” drops down three places to No.5, with the third-week-running Canadian No.1 Album for Drake and “Honestly, Nevermind” here down two places to No.7. Holding it’s peak of No.8 for a second week is the ‘Stranger Things Season 4′ soundtrack, while the original Season 1 recording snuck back in at No.90 on last week’s ARIA chart.

Spacey Jane score a third week within the Top 10 by dropping six spots to No.9 with their recent No.1 set “Here Comes Everybody”, which is helped by a No.4 spot on the vinyl sales chart, plus their previous album “Sunlight” was at No.98 on last weeks Top 100 chart, and is this week the No.17 selling vinyl set. Doja Cat is down one spot to No.10 with “Planet Her”, which is logging it’s one-year (accumulated) anniversary within the Top 10 (52 weeks), with the only album within this weeks T10 spending longer being “SOUR’ for it’s 60th (consecutive) week.

UP:

Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” rises four spots to No.15, Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” is up two to No.18 and for a third week Elton John’s “Diamonds” continues to rise, last week it was six spots, this week it’s eight, moving up to No.20. Ed Sheeran third set “÷ (Divide)” is back up three spots to No.21, with Taylor’s only rising album being a two place move to No.23 with “1989”, while she remains stable at No.36 with her “Lover” album.

JB’s “Justice” rises four to No.25, Luke Combs is back-to-back again with his first two albums, with “What…” up one to No.26 and “This One…” back up four to No.27. The second rising Weeknd album is his 2016 set “Starboy”, jumping eight places to No.34, while Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids Miss You” leaps eleven spots to land at No.37. Arctic Monkeys’ “AM” (No.13 vinyl) rises three to No.41, while Nirvana’s “Nevermind” jumps back eleven places also, to No.48, thanks to it’s No.9 spot on the vinyl sales chart.

DOWN:

After returning to the Top 10 last week, the Post Malone album “12 Carat Toothache” (HP-2, WI10-4a) falls down three places to No.13, while the opposite occurs on the singles chart as his track “I Like You (A Happier Song)” is back up three places to No.10. Down one spot to No.16 is the album for the documentary about XXXTentacion called “Look at Me: The Album”, which in it’s five weeks upon the chart has now managed three different positions back-to-back (15-17-17-15-16), with the only other Top 20 decline being a one place dip to No.17 for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia”.

After two weeks within the Top 10, then two further weeks of sitting at No.11, this week the BTS best of “Proof” drops down thirteen places to No.24, after which are two three-week old entries which tumble down the chart; Chris Brown and “Breezy” (18 to No.28) and “Superache” by Conan Gray (17 to No.29).

Taylor Swift drops down with “Red (TsV)” (21 to No.32), “folklore” (34 to No.38) and only one spot to No.42 for her “Reputation” set. Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” drops seven places to No.33, while The Weeknd’s third and fourth Top 50 entries both decline, “After Hours” (39 to No.40) and “Dawn FM” (37 to No.43). Final big drops occur for last week’s new entry for Imagine Dragons and “Mercury – Act 1 & 2”, dropping thirty-one places to No.44 and the soundtrack for the ‘ELVIS’ movie falls twelve spots to No.45, followed by film-sets for Queen (45 to No.46) and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (46 to No.49).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #11 (LP#2) – Wasteland by Brent Faiyaz (Lost Kids) is the second studio album for the 26 year old Columbia, Maryland (USA) R&B singer born Christopher Brent Wood. He issued his debut album “Sonder Son” in October of 2017, but this is his first chart entry on the Albums Chart here, while he has had one singles chart entry as a guest artist on Tyler, the Creator’s track “Sweet”/”I Thought You Wanted to Dance” (HP-69, 5th of July, 2021).

