Australian Album Chart: Harry Styles Returns To No 1 - Noise11.com

With Harry Styles finishing up his national tour this past week, he holds for a tenth overall week at No.1 in Australia with “Harry’s House”.

Harry second successive week at No.1 during 2023 is also matched by eight singles within the Top 50 this week, and his three albums are again locked within the Top 12 Albums, as “Fine Line” dips one spot to No.6 (No.15 Vinyl, No.1 Catalogue Album) and “Harry Styles” is on hold at No.12 (No.9 Vinyl), while “Harry’s House” logging a tenth overall stay at the top of the Albums Chart (No.3 Vinyl) is the second longest running No.1 Album this decade, behind the eleven racked up by Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”.

“Harry’s House” also regains the No.1 spot in New Zealand, where his tour moved to this past week, it’s eighth accumulated week there, while locally Harry Styles increases his tally of overall weeks at No.1 here to now 14 weeks, placing him now 43rd on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2023)’, just behind Crowded House (14 weeks from 5 #1’s) and just ahead of Whitney Houston (14 weeks from 2 #1’s), while “Harry’s House” is now one of eight albums to have achieved 10 weeks at No.1 (and no more) in Australia, and with the new Miley Cyrus album dropping on Friday (March 10th), it could be Harry’s final week at the top for now.

Debuting at No.2 this week is the third studio album for U.S. Country artist Morgan Wallen called “One Thing at a Time”, containing the current No.6 single “Last Night”, with the new set matching the debut and peak position of his second album “Dangerous: The Double Album” (TW-32) from January 18th, 2021, while he first charted with “If I Know Me” (HP-53, March 25th, 2019), plus this new entry also becomes the No.1 selling ARIA Country Album and lands at No.2 in New Zealand this week too.

The highest placed Australian act this week sees a No.3 entry for the debut studio album by local Sydney singer/songwriter Ruel called “4th Wall”, which debuts at No.1 on the Vinyl Sales Chart too. Ruel has previously landed two EP’s within the Top 100, his first “Ready” (HP-76, June 2018) and his second (of three) “Free Time” (HP-3, September 2019), thus this new entry becomes his second Top 10 and No.3 peaking Album Charts entry, plus his new set also debuts at No.10 in New Zealand this week.

With tickets for P!nk’s March 2024 tour going on sale recently, this has slowed the descent of her new album “Trustfall”, as it dips only one place to No.4 (No.17 Vinyl), while the other UK Solo Male Artist to finish up his national tour this past week (on Friday in Perth) was Ed Sheeran who regains two Top 10 entries this week as his “= (equals)” set rises one spot to No.5 (No.2 Vinyl) and his “÷ (divide)” set climbs back up two places to land at No.9, and logs an 111th week within the Top 10.

The three remaining Top 10 entries this week consist of current No.3 Singles chart entrant The Weeknd and his collection “The Highlights” back up one spot to No.7, current Canadian tenth week returning No.1 Album by SZA and SOS”, is here up one place to No.8 and holding at No.10 for a second week is Taylor Swift with “Midnights” (No.8 Vinyl).

TOP 20:

The first of three Top 10 dropouts this week is Adam Lambert’s “High Drama” (HP-7, WI10-1), which is only down four spots to No.11 thanks to him being in the country during the past week to promote the album. Alongside the Harry Styles self-titted set on-hold at No.12, further stable Top 20 entries are “x (multiply)” for Ed Sheeran at No.16 and “This One’s for You” by Luke Combs at No.19, which cracks 260 weeks within the Top 100 (equal to 5 years on the chart). The last Top 20 mention goes to Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR”, which left the Top 20 for the first time ever last week (in 94 weeks), and is back up three spots to No.20 this week.

TOP 30:

Gorillaz No.2 debut last week with “Cracker Island” (HP-2, WI10-1) is this week down nineteen places to No.21 (No.7 Vinyl), while this past week the set debuted at No.3 in The U.S.A. and at No.6 in Canada, while it also fell in England (1 to No.11), Ireland (1 to No.17) and New Zealand (1 to No.15). There are two four place moves within the Top 30 this week, with a four spot rise to No.22 for The Weeknd set “After Hours”, and a four place slide to No.26 for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia”.

TOP 40:

Ed Sheeran sees his fourth (of five) Top 50 entries jump up eight places to land at No.34, as his debut set “+ (positive)” leaps thanks to his national tour, after which Taylor Swift makes a fourteen place jump to No.35 with her “Reputation” set, thanks to it jumping 86 to No.14 on the Vinyl Sales chart. These are followed by three place drops for Billie Eilish’s “Sleep” set, Lewis Capaldi’s album and the XXXTentaction “Look at Me: The Album” to No.36, No.37 and No.38 respectively.

TOP 50:

Taylor Swift has two albums sitting back-to-back this week, “Lover” is stable at No.41 and her “folklore” album drops down five to No.42, while Ed Sheeran’s fifth and final Top 50 entry is a non-mover at No.43 for his duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project”. Spacey Jane falls five places to No.44 with “Here Comes Everybody”, while Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” descends nine spots to land at No.45. The No.4 entry last week for Tim Rogers & The Twin Set with “Tines of Stars Unfurled” departs the Top 50 this week, as did new entries from Kingswood (No.15), The Terrys (No.17) and Gracie Adams (No.30).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#4) – AY-YO – The 4th Album (Repackaged) – NCT 127 (SM Entertainment/Warner) is a repacked edition of their fourth album “2 Baddies”, with 15 extra tracks on a second disc, with the original set debut and peaking at No.3 in late September of 2022, while this new entry now becomes the South Korean boy bands third Australian Album Chart placing.

* #28 (EP#4) – Midnight Driving (EP) – Teenage Dads (Chugg Music/MGM) is the first ever chart entry for the Mornington Peninsula (Melbourne) four-piece indie rock act, while overall this is their fifth release, having issued one album “Potpourri Lake” in October of 2018 and three prior EP’s to this one between 2017 and 2021. They recently supported Spacey Jane on their tour and are now touring this new EP around the country until early May, before heading overseas in late May as support for Lime Cordiale and their European Summer tour.

* #30 (LP#5) – I Am the River, the River is Me – Jen Cloher (Milk! Records) is the fifth studio album for the Melbourne based, Adelaide born singer/songwriter and now her second chart entry as her self-titled fourth set debuted and peaked at No.5 in late August of 2017. Jen is playing at the Meadow Festival at the end of March, then two shows (so far) in early May before kicking off her solo European tour in England in early June.

* #48 (LP#3) – BEN – Macklemore (Bendo/Universal) is the third solo album and fifth overall (two with Ryan Lewis) studio album for the Seattle native, which has seen five singles issued from the album, but only one make the charts, “Chant” with Tones and I (HP-81, August 1st, 2022), while he’s previously landed three Top 10 Albums, the first two with Ryan Lewis were “The Heist” (HP-2, peaked late January 2013) and “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made” (HP-6, March 2016), while his previous solo entry was with “Gemini” (HP-3, October 2017).

New Certification:

Igor – Tyler, the Creator ▲

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 3rd to the 9th of March 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

