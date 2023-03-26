Australian Album Chart: Morgan Wallen 'One Thing At A Time Hits No 1 - Noise11.com

Morgan Wallen sees his third studio album “One Thing at a Time” climb to the top in Australia after his visit here this past week.

“One Thing at a Time” (Big Loud/Republic) becomes the 970th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 821st for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the eighth No.1 for the year, the first album to climb to No.1 since Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever” (May 16th, 2022), the No.1 Country Album this week, and the 22nd No.1 for the record label Republic and their second for the year after Taylor’s “Midnights” set.

With Morgan Wallen in the country this past week, the album has risen to the top here, the same occurring in New Zealand, while “One Thing at a Time” also holds for a second week at No.1 in both The U.S.A. and Canada. Morgan’s third set also becomes his first No.1 too, rising higher than his January 2021 second set “Dangerous: The Double Album” which debuted and peaked at No.2 upon entry (TW-11), while his first set “If I Know Me” debuted and peaked at No.53 this week four years ago (March 25th, 2019). The album’s current charted single “Last Night” rises to a new peak of No.3 this week, while an older track “You Proof” makes its first ever Top 50 appearance at No.40 (LW-59). Morgan is up against the new Luke Combs album next week for the No.1 spot, so we could see a country-swap-over at the top.

There was another album in the past which contained the word ‘One Thing’, Michael Bolton’s March 1994 set which spent two weeks at the top, while overall this is the fifth time that the word ‘Thing’ as appeared in a No.1 Album title, while for ‘One’ this is the eighth, and ‘Time’ has been seen in the top-spot on seven occasions now, with Meg Mac’s “”Matter of Time” the last at No.1 on September 26th, 2022. The new chart-topping album also becomes the 341st by an American Act to top our charts, with Morgan becoming the 165th American Artist to hit No.1 here, while the album is also the 279th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas) and Morgan becomes the 56th Solo American Male Act to make it to the top here.

Holding at No.2 for a second week (and sixth time overall) is “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles (No.4 Vinyl), followed by the new UK No.1 Album and this week’s highest entry “Songs of Surrender” by U2, a multi-disc collection of their tracks redone and stripped back, with this No.3 entry becoming the bands 18th Top 10 Album in Australia and their first since “Songs of Experience” (HP-5, Dec. 2017), plus the new set takes out the No.1 Vinyl slot this week too.

Last week’s No.1 entry for Miley Cyrus continues her streak of single week’s at the top as her eighth album “Endless Summer Vacation” falls three spots to No.4 (No.6 Vinyl), while the album debuted this past week at #2 in Canada and #3 in America, plus she also retains the local No.1 singles spot for a tenth week with the album’s lead single “Flowers”. This is followed by a two place rise to No.5 for Taylor Swift and her newly expanded “Midnights: 3AM Edition” (No.3 Vinyl) which has seven extra tracks from the original edition, plus it sees her “Anti-Hero” track rise back up to No.8 and she debuts with one of those new songs at No.18 called “All of the Girls You Loved Before”, while overall she has six albums within the Top 40 all of them jumping up this week.

The No.1 Catalogue Album this week is down one spot to No.6, as The Weeknd and his “The Highlights” collection are joined in the Top 10 by his expanded edition of “Starboy”, which rises two places to No.9, while he also has two Top 10 Singles Chart entries this week too (one as lead at No.5 and one as a guest at No.10). Down three places to No.7 is the Pink album “Trustfall”, followed by declines for both “SOS” by SZA (6 to No.8) and “Fine Line” for Harry Styles (9 to No.10; No.12 Vinyl).

TOP 20:

Morgan Wallen jumps thirteen places this week with his second album “Dangerous: The Double Album”, to No.11, ten places lower than his new No.1 set, followed by the first of the Top 10 dropouts for Ed Sheeran, as his “÷ (divide)” (HP-1×27, WI10-112) dips two places to No.12, while his “= (equals)” (HP-1×1, WI10-49) set falls eight places to No.19.

The two Top 20 collections this week are for Elton John’s “Diamonds” (12 to No.13) and Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” (14 to No.18), while Taylor Swift has two bulleting albums rising into the Top 20, “1989” (21 to No.14) and “Lover” (33 to No.17), with two further climbers in the Top 30. Luke Combs could jump again next week with his older albums as his new set “Gettin’ Old” dropped on Friday (March 24th), this week though he has one album in the Top 20, 30 and 40, with his Top 20 entry being for his first album “This One’s for You” (15 to No.17).

TOP 30:

Taylor’s two Top 30 rising albums are for “Reputation” (30 to No.21; No.19 Vinyl) and “folklore” (35 to No.23), while Luke’s Top 30 placement is for “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” (27 to No.25), the only three rising albums within this chart region. Big drops occur for The Weeknd’s “After Hours” (17 to No.24) and “AM” for Arctic Monkeys (19 to No.27; No.5 Vinyl), followed by six places drops for both “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac (22 to No.28; No.20 Vinyl) and “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (23 to No.29), which logs it’s 156th week upon the chart (equal to 3 years), having never dropped any lower than No.31 on three occasions.

TOP 40:

Another album celebrating a chart anniversary is the debut Billie Eilish album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, which racks up 208 weeks (4 years) on the chart, down two places to No.31 this week (this album has only been as low as No.43 on Jan. 2nd). Returning to the Top 100 at No.32 this week is the No.2 selling vinyl, Ocean Alley’s debut set “Chiaroscuro” (HP-11, peaked Feb 4th, 2019, debuted at No.15 on March 19th, 2018), logging a 41st week within the Top 100.

The debut self-titled album for Harry Styles drops down fifteen places to No.33 (No.10 Vinyl), with the XXXTentacion set “Look at Me: The Album” back down five to No.36. The sixth and final Top 40 entry this week for Taylor Swift is her “Red (TsV)” which jumps back up thirty-two places to land at No.39, after which is the third and final Top 50 Album for Ed Sheeran, his “x (Multiply)” set, falling fourteen spots to No.40.

TOP 50:

The rising albums in this chart region are for Green Day’s “Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band” (46 to No.42), thanks to their stage musical now running in Melbourne, and Adele’s “25” set, back up four places to No.50. On hold here are ABBA’s “Studio Albums” collection at No.44 and Coldplay’s “Live in Buenos Aires” at No.48, with the big drop going to Spacey Jane and “Here Comes Everybody” (41 to No.49).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #38 (LP#9) – Tell Me I’m Alive – All Time Low (Fueled by Ramon/Atlantic) is the ninth studio album for the American rock band, plus their eighth to chart (7 studio and 1 Live) and seventh Top 50 entry.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 17th to the 23rd of March 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

