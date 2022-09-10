Australian Albums: Yungblud Has The No 1 Album - Noise11.com

UK punk-pop artist YUNGBLUD sees his self-titled third studio album debut at No.1 in Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and New Zealand this week.

“YUNGBLUD” (Locomotion/Geffen) becomes the 956th No.1 Album in Australia (1956 to 2022), the 807th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 591st to debut at No.1, the 26th chart-topping album for 2022, the 10th No.1 for the record label Geffen (SOUR for Olivia Rodrigo was their last from May 31st, 2021) and the first for YUNGBLUD, with this set also hitting the top in England (his second No.1 there), Ireland, Scotland and New Zealand too.

YUNGBLUD first charted here with his debut set “21st Century Liability” (HP-97, 2018), then his second set “Weird!” debuted and peaked at No.6 in mid-December of 2020. The new No.1 album also becomes the 43rd self-titled album to make it to the top and the second for this year as the Wet Leg album did so on April 18th, plus it’s also the first time (naturally) that the word ‘YUNGBLUD’ has appeared in a No.1 Album’s title, plus it’s landed first week at No.19 on the vinyl sales chart.

Wet Leg was also the last time that back-to-back English acts took over the No.1 Albums spots in Australia, that was followed by a returning “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa on April 25th, and now YUNGBLUD follows on from English band Muse from last week, with YUNGBLUD becoming the 171st English Act (solo male or female, duo or group) to make it to No.1 locally (sixth for 2022), plus the new chart-topping set is the 275th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas). YUNGBLUD also becomes the 77th English Act and the 29th Solo English Male act to place an album at No.1 in Australia.

The sixteenth studio album, the thirteenth Top 100, third Top 10 placement and now highest charted album for American thrash-metal act Megadeth entitled “The Sick, The Dying and the Dead!” debuts at No.2 this week (No.6 vinyl), the acts first album in six years and eight months to chart, as their 15th set “Dystopia” debuted and peaked at No.6 in the first week of February in 2016. The band first charted with their fourth album “Rust in Peace” (HP-47, peaked Nov. 12th, 1990) while their debut set “Killing is My Business… and Business is Good” was issued in 1985 and when re-issued in 2018 as ‘The Final Kill’ edition made it to No.84, while their other previous Top 10 album was their sixth set “Youthanasia” (HP-9, Nov. 13th, 1994).

Holding steady at No.3 and No.4 for a third consecutive week are “Harry’s House” (No..10 vinyl) for Harry Styles and “The Highlights” for The Weeknd respectively, after which is the third new entry to the Top 10, the fourth studio album for local Brisbane act The Butterfly Effect called “IV (4)”, the band’s first new material in almost 14 years, since their last studio album “Final Conversations of Kings” (HP-3, late September 2008), while the band’s first two albums were “Begins Here” (LP#1, HP-23, August 2003) and their highest charted set “Imago” (LP#2, HP-2, late June 2006).

The top two selling vinyl albums jump back into the Top 10 this week, with the No.2 set being “Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers” for Kendrick Lamar, which nationally jumps up seven places to No.6 to grab a fifth week within the Top 10 (it logged four weeks from its debut on May 23rd) and “Voyage” for ABBA, which is the new No.1 selling vinyl album and leaps back up 475 places (LW-485 according to ARIA’s website) to land at No.10, its ninth week within the Top 10, it’s fifteenth week within the Top 100, last appearing within the chart on February 14th and within the Top 10 on January 3rd, 2022.

The last three remaining Top 10 albums are also climbers, but not as much, with “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo back up one spot to No.7, and back up two places each are “= (equals)” for Ed Sheeran and Eminem’s “Curtain Call 2” collection to No.8 and No.9 respectively, with M&M’s second best of returning for a fourth week within the Top 10, while his first hits-compile for “Curtain Call: The Hits” rises back up two places to No.14.

UP:

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance (Act 1)” is back up to No.11, while two further collections are within the Top 20 (there are five best of sets within the Top 20 this week) for Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” (49 to No.15) after the band played their first live performance since Taylor Hawkins’ passing in late March of this year, while Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” is stable at No.17.

In the first week of 2022, the Arctic Monkeys set “AM” jumped up to No.12, which was the set’s last Top 20 placement, and now this week the No.9 selling vinyl album is back up four places to No.18, rising ahead of their October 21st due seventh studio album “The Car”. Three of the four Top 50 albums for The Weeknd are on hold this week, with his 2016 set “Starboy” remaining at No.19 for a third week, while his most recent album “Dawn FM” holds at No.48.

All three of Luke Combs’ albums rise back up this week, with his latest “Growin’ Up” jumping nine spots to No.22, while his first “This One’s for You” rises six to No.28 and his second “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” moving back up five places to No.33. Another album which is due on October 21st is the tenth studio album for Taylor Swift called “Midnights”, while this week her current chart albums to rise back up are “folklore” (28 to No.24), “Lover” (46 to No.30) and “Red (TsV)” (52 to No.41).

Both Billie Eilish albums jumped back into the New Zealand Top 10 this week, while here she is a non-mover at No.21 with her first set “Sleep” (NZ 23 to No.6) while her latest album “Happier Than Ever” is back up seven places to No.34 (NZ 18 to No.4). The INXS “Very Best of” moves back up four spots to No.40, while another local act in Rüfüs du Sol return to the Top 100 at No.47 (LW-226) with their 2021 set “Surrender”, thanks to it being the No.5 selling vinyl album this week.

DOWN:

There are six albums that fall out of the Top 10 from last week, with Daniel Johns’ “FutureNever” (HP-1, WI10-5a) dropping six places to No.13 after one further week within the Top 10, after which there are two more albums which secure second weeks within the Top 50, last week’s top entry for Muse and “Will of the People”, which falls forty-eight places to land at No.49, while the new U.S. and Canadian No.1 Album for DJ Khaled and “God Did” falls down thirty-seven spots to land at No.46. The Top 10 debuts from last week for local acts Julia Jacklin and “PRE PLEASURE” (LW-2) and Adam Brand with “All or Nothing” (LW-6) along with the vinyl returned Silk Sonic set “An Evening with…” (LW-5) all fall into the lower fifty this week.

Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” hits its lowest ever chart position this week by falling six places to No.20, while falling into the Top 30 are “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac (20 to No.25, No.16 vinyl) and “Diamonds” for Elton John (18 to No.26), which was boosted by him scoring last week’s No.1 single “Hold Me Closer”, which has dropped to No.5 this week.

Falling to its equal-second-lowest chart spot this week of No.29 (down five places) is “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa, which was last at this chart position on November 2nd, 2020, having only ever dipped as low as No.31 (Nov. 16th, 2020). Spacey Jane takes an eighteen-place dive to No.43 with “Here Comes Everybody” (No.15 vinyl), followed by a one place dip to No.44 for Tyler’s “Igor” set (No.11 vinyl), with further entries from last week to depart this week’s Top 50 being from Machine Head (No.27), Stella Donnelly (No.29), Take Two (No.30) and Madonna (No.35).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #12 (LP#2) – What Death Tastes Like by Wombat (ADA/Warner) is the second album for the 25-year-old Tasmanian artist and his first to chart, as he issued his first set “Chainsaw Man” in the last week of 2021, while he also issued his first EP “Night Shift” in late September of 2017, this new set features local rappers Chillinit and Complete among his guest artists.

* #31 (LP#) – Someday by Dear Seattle (Domestic La La) is the second album for the local Sydney indie-rock act who previously charted with their first album “Don’t Let Go” (HP-45, Feb. 25th, ,2019), while the group had previously issued their first two EPs in 2013 and 2017 which didn’t chart.

* #35 (LP#1) – self-titled by Emma Memma (Emma Watkins) is the debut album for former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins fully titled “Emma Memma: Sing. Dance. Sign”, in which she sings, dances and uses Auslan sign language, something which she has done throughout her career.

NEW CERTIFICATION:

÷ (divide) by Ed Sheeran ▲11 (increased during August)

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 2nd to the 8th of September 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

