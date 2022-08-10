Australian Artist Ian McCausland Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Australian graphic artist Ian McCausland, who created artwork for Little River Band, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Skyhooks, Daddy Cool and Spectrum, has died in Melbourne.

McCausland created the iconic Little River Band platypus logo, the covers of classic albums like Dragon ‘O Zambezi’, Skyhooks ‘Guilty Until Proven Insane’ and ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’, Spectrum ‘Milesago’ and Daddy Cool’s ‘Daddy Who, Daddy Cool’ as well as the 1973 Rolling Stones Australian tour poster featuring the lips open wide on the Australian continent and a plane flying into the mouth. He also designed the New Zealand Stones poster of 1973.

The Stones poster is Ian McCausland’s most noted work. Original posters go for a premium.

Ian worked one time for Mushroom as Art Director. He even had a bout of pop stardom as a singer once on The Go! Show.

A statement at Ian’s Facebook page announced his passing. “We are saddened to inform you that Ian passed away this morning in hospital.

Ian was a true legend and a pinoeer of Australian music art.

His granddaughter Dia will continue to keep his legacy alive by keeping this page, his website, and his work going.”

