 Australian Artist Ian McCausland Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Ian McCausland

Ian McCausland (photo from Ian's website)

Australian Artist Ian McCausland Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Australian graphic artist Ian McCausland, who created artwork for Little River Band, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Skyhooks, Daddy Cool and Spectrum, has died in Melbourne.

McCausland created the iconic Little River Band platypus logo, the covers of classic albums like Dragon ‘O Zambezi’, Skyhooks ‘Guilty Until Proven Insane’ and ‘Straight In A Gay Gay World’, Spectrum ‘Milesago’ and Daddy Cool’s ‘Daddy Who, Daddy Cool’ as well as the 1973 Rolling Stones Australian tour poster featuring the lips open wide on the Australian continent and a plane flying into the mouth. He also designed the New Zealand Stones poster of 1973.

Ian McCausland Rolling Stones poster

The Stones poster is Ian McCausland’s most noted work. Original posters go for a premium.

Ian worked one time for Mushroom as Art Director. He even had a bout of pop stardom as a singer once on The Go! Show.

A statement at Ian’s Facebook page announced his passing. “We are saddened to inform you that Ian passed away this morning in hospital.
Ian was a true legend and a pinoeer of Australian music art.
His granddaughter Dia will continue to keep his legacy alive by keeping this page, his website, and his work going.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alan Parsons Project Eye In The Sky
The Alan Parsons Project Tours North America For 40th Anniversary of Eye In The Sky

It is coming up to 40 years since the release of The Alan Parsons Project’s sixth album ‘Eye In The Sky’.

April 20, 2022
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Fans, The Smile Premiere ‘Pana-vision’ Video

The Smile, the trio of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet, have premiered another new song ‘Pana-vision’ after the track was included in the finale to ‘Peaky Blinders’.

April 4, 2022
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros Announce Australian and New Zealand Dates

Sigur Ros will tour Australia and New Zealand in August.

March 29, 2022
Tim Finn and Eddie Rayner of Forenzics
Sam Neill Is A Fan Of Forenzics

Award winning actor Sam Neill is a fan of Forenzics. Forenzics, if you look closely at the name as ENZ in the middle. It features former Split Enz members Tim Finn and Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie as well as one time Split Enz producer and former Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera.

March 25, 2022
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
David Byrne Thinks Spotify Makes Artists Uncomfortable

David Byrne thinks Spotify is making artists "uncomfortable ."

March 15, 2022
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
Montaigne Has A Song With Talking Heads’ David Byrne

Talking Heads legend David Byrne is collaborating with Australia’s Montaigne on her new song ‘Always Be You’.

February 25, 2022
Stephen Colbert Jacinda Ardern Lorde Clarke Gayford
Watch Lorde Perform Solar Power From The Rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater

Lorde is in New York City and dropped into see Stephen Colbert to perform her new song ‘Solar Power’ from the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

July 16, 2021