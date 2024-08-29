The Smile Reveal Third Album ‘Cutouts’ is Coming - Noise11.com

The Smile, featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner, will release their third album ‘Cutouts’ in October.

‘Cutouts’ is also the second album for The Smile in 2024 after ‘Wall of Eyes’ in January.

‘Zero Sum’ and ‘Foreign Spies’ are out now.

‘Don’t Get Me Started’ and ‘The Slip’ were released with no explanation as a double vinyl single on 2 August.

Cutouts Track List

• Foreign Spies.

• Instant Psalm.

• Zero Sum.

• Colours Fly.

• Eyes & Mouth.

• Don’t Get Me Started.

• Tiptoe.

• The Slip.

• No Words

• Bodies Laughing

‘Cutouts’ will be released on October 4.

