Steven Wilson To Tour Australia in November - Noise11.com

Steven Wilson will return to Australia for his fourth Australian tour in November 2025.

Wilson first toured Australia in 2013, then 2016 and 2018.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Steven Wilson:

Wilson’s band features Nick Beggs on bass (Mute Gods, Steve Hackett), legendary jazz keyboardist, AdamHolzman (Miles Davis, Ray Manzarek,), Craig Blundell on drums (Steve Hackett, Frost) and Randy McStine on guitars (Marco Minnemann, The Fringe).

Wilson’s latest album is the two track 40 minute ‘The Overview’. The concept album is about the Overview effect, the cognitive shift in viewing Earth from space.

Listen to Steven Wilson ‘The Overview’:

Wilson is also known for his remixes of classic albums and his 5:1 surround sound mixes. These include the Yes albums ‘Close To The Edge’, ‘Fragile’, ‘Tales from Topographic Oceans’, ‘The Yes Album’ and ‘Relayer’.

He has also remixed The Who’s ‘Who’s Next’, Tears for Fears ‘Song from the Big Chair’ and Van Morrison’s ‘Moondance’.

TOUR DATES

Wed, Nov 12: Astor Theatre, Perth

Thurs, Nov 13: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Sat, Nov 15: The Forum, Melbourne

Sun, Nov 16: ICC Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney

Mon, Nov 17: QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

