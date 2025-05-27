 Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew To Play Remain In Light US Dates After Europe - Noise11.com

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew To Play Remain In Light US Dates After Europe

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2025

in News

Talking Heads co-founder Jerry Harrison and King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew will play USA dates for the ‘Remain In Light’ tour after completing their current USA and European tour.

The ‘Remain In Light’ show features music from the first five Talking Heads album plus a King Crimson and solo Jerry song in for good measure.

Adrian Belew was a guitarist on Talking Heads 1980 ‘Remain In Light’ album. Jerry Harrison also released solo albums after Talking Heads. ‘Rev It Up’ was a number one hit in Australia in 1988.

The current tour setlist is:

Psycho Killer (from Talking Heads, 1977)
Crosseyed and Painless (from Remain In Light, 1980)
Houses in Motion (from Remain In Light, 1980)
I Zimbra (from Fear of Music, 1979)
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) (from Remain In Light, 1980)
Cities (from Fear of Music, 1979)
Rev It Up (from Jerry Harrison, Casual Gods, 1988)
Slippery People (from Speaking In Tongues, 1983)
Thela Hun Ginjeet (King Crimson, Discipline, 1981)
Once in a Lifetime (from Remain In Light, 1980)
Life During Wartime (from Fear of Music, 1979)
Take Me to the River (from More Songs About Building And Food, 1978)

Encore:
Drugs (from Fear of Music, 1979)
The Great Curve (from Remain In Light, 1980)

Upcoming Remain in Light dates are:

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew – Remain in Light Tour 2025

May 28, 2025 Groningen, GR – De Oosterpoort
May 29, 2025 Eindhoven, North Brabant – Muziekgebouw Eindhoven
May 30, 2025 Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
Jun 1, 2025 Brussels, Brussels – Cirque Royal
Jun 3, 2025 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – den Atelier
Jun 5, 2025 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester
Jun 6, 2025 Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun Hall
Jun 7, 2025 London, UK – Indigo at The O2
Jul 25, 2025 Boston, MA – The Wilbur
Jul 26, 2025 Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
Jul 29, 2025 Providence, RI – The Strand
Jul 30, 2025 Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre
Jul 31, 2025 New York, NY – Webster Hall

