Australian Chart: Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Returns To No 1 - Noise11.com

After two weeks away from the top spot, “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles returns for an eighth week at No.1 in Australia.

“Harry’s House” (No.5 vinyl) also matches a return to the No.1 Singles spot for the album’s lead release “As it Was”, also for an eighth week at the singles-summit, while Harry’s two place climb back to No.1 becomes his third overall run at the top after three initial weeks from May 30th, then a further four weeks from July 11th, giving the album this week it’s eighth stay at the top of the ARIA Album Charts, the first album since Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” took a third run at the top on April 25th of this year.

This is now the seventh week in a row that a ‘Columbia/Sony’ artist has held the No.1 spot in Australia, shared between five Harry week’s and two for Beyoncé (August 8th and 15th). Harry also racks up his twelfth overall week at No.1 from his three solo releases, making him now outright 51st on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ just behind Billy Joel and Pink Floyd (12 weeks from 4 No.1 LPs). Plus Harry has now racked up ten weeks at No.1 during this decade, placing him just behind Taylor Swift’s 10 weeks from four No.1 Albums.

The new No.1 Album in New Zealand this week for the first time in it’s 80 week chart history (both here and there) is The Weeknd collection “The Highlights”, which in Australia has risen back to it’s former peak of No.2 (from No.4 LW), having previously debuted there on February 15th, 2021 and then re-peaked for a second time at the start of August (1st), after which is the second of three best-of set’s within the Top 10 this week, dipping one spot after two weeks at No.2 is the Eminem set “Curtain Call 2” to No.3, while his first collection “Curtain Call: The Hits” is back up three places to land at No.10, scoring it’s tenth overall week within the Top 10, plus it’s first appearance within the Top 10 since it’s initial nine weeks upon entry from December 2005 to early February of 2006.

After two weeks at No.1 the Beyoncé album “Renaissance (Act 1)” falls three spots to No.4, while it retains a second week at the top in Canada this week, after which are only climbing albums, as “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo is back up two spots to No.5, Ed Sheeran’s “= (equals)” is up three to No.6, just-finished-tourists Spacey Jane see their eight week old former No.1 Album “Here Comes Everybody” (No.4 vinyl) fly back up eight places to land at No.7, while their previous set “Sunlight” is the No.6 selling vinyl album this week, and lastly Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” climbs back up one spot to No.9.

The highest new entry this week is the third live album for local country artist Troy Cassar-Daley called “50 Songs 50 Towns”, which comes in at No.8 this week, becoming his seventh Top 10 Album in Australia, made up of five studio albums, one compilation and now one live set. Troy has now had a Top 10 Album peak at No.2, No.3, No.4, No.5, No.7, No.8 and No.9, yet to have a No.1 or No.6; and this album follows on from 2021’s No.3 set “The World Today”.

UP:

Regaining their former peaks within the Top 20 are the Maroon 5 “Singles Collection”, back up three to No.14 for a fifth time, while the XXXTentacion doco soundtrack “Look at Me: The Album” rebounds three spots to it’s four-time No.15 peak, after which is a four place rise to No.16 for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” and Elton’s “Diamonds” set is back up two to No.17 after further local shows were added to his farewell tour.

Ed Sheeran’s second (and final) Top 50 entry also rises back up this week, as “÷ (divide)” jumps six places to No.21, followed by the late-December ’22 to mid-January ’23 touring act The Arctic Monkeys who leap ten places to land at No.22 with their “AM” set (No.17 vinyl), after which Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” has a six place rise to No.29.

After falling to it’s lowest spot last week, the Justin Bieber “Justice” album rebounds nine places this week to No.32, while Luke Combs’ first two sets rise and sit back-to-back again this week with ‘What’ up two to No.34 and ‘One’ moving back up three to No.35. Local act Gang of Youths have the No.2 selling vinyl album this week with their recent release “angel in realtime”, which helps the album to leap back up thirty-three places to No.41, with two further albums rising back into the Top 50 being “The Very Best” for INXS (64 to No.45, last week it achieved a record 10 accumulated years within the Top 100, 520 weeks) and “Live in Buenos Aires” by Coldplay (52 to No.46, last week it racked up 3 accumulated years within the Top 100).

DOWN:

The first of three albums leaving the Top 10 this week are Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits” (HP-5, WI10-1), down eight to No.13, possibly helped by further Olivia tributes last week on TV and in media, while she also scored two Top 100 Singles chart returns last week in “Hopelessly Devoted to You” (No.54) and “You’re the One That I Want” (No.76), plus two further album returns for the ‘Xanadu’ soundtrack (No.79) and her 1981 album “Physical” (No.89). The ‘Grease’ soundtrack which returned to the Top 10 at No.8 last week is down nineteen places this week to No.27, while the self-titled King Stingray album has fallen forty-four places to land at No.50.

The soundtrack for ‘ELVIS’ falls a further ten places this week to No.24 (4-14-24), after which Taylor Swift’s “1989” drops five places to No.26. Tyler’s “Igor” dips one spot to No.30 thanks it’s No.3 vinyl chart spot, while Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” (No.17 vinyl) set falls out of the Top 30 for the first time in 2022, down five places to No.31 (Dec 13, 2021 it was sitting at No.35).

Drake is down six places to No.37 with his latest album “Honestly, Nevermind”, while his “Scorpion” set is racking up it’s fourth (accumulated) year within the Top 100 this week (208 weeks). The ‘Stranger Things Season 4′ soundtrack is the last declining album for the week, down two places to No.44, while last week’s “Purple Hearts’ soundtrack departs from No.28 and the new Calvin Harris set leaves the Top 50 from last week’s entry at No.30.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #20 (LP#2) – At Least I’m Free by Waax (Dew Process) is the second album for the Australia band from Brisbane, whose first release “Big Grief” debuted and peaked at No.11 on September 2nd, 2019.

* #28 (EP#3) – Meanjin (EP) by Thelma Plum (Warner Australia) is the third EP and now second entry for the fellow-Brisbane artist who saw her debut album “Better in Blak” debut and peak at No.4 on July 22nd, 2019, logging 38 weeks within the Top 100, it’s last chart appearance being in the last week of 2020 (Dec. 28th).

* #49 (LP#) – Deceivers by Arch Enemy (Savage Messiah/Century Media) is the eleventh studio album for the Swedish death-metal act, and now their second Top 50 entry locally, as their last album from just-under five years ago “Will to Power” (HP-26, Sept. 18th, 2017) was their first.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 12th to the 18th of August, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

