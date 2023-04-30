Australian Charts: Morgan Wallen Reclaims Number One Album Spot - Noise11.com

Morgan Wallen reclaims the No.1 Album spot this week with “One Thing at a Time”, holding also the singles chart with “Last Night”.

“One Thing at a Time” previously held the No.1 spot six weeks ago on March 27th in its third week on the chart, while the album also matches the current seven-weeks-running U.S.A. No.1 Album, losing the top spot in Canada after six weeks atop their chart. Plus ‘One Thing’ is the third album this year to reclaim the No.1 position, with “Midnights” for Taylor Swift (Feb 13th) and “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles (March 6th during his tour here) being the other two.

Morgan Wallen is now the second act of 2023 and the second ever Country Artist to hold the top of both charts simultaneously. Miley Cyrus was at the top of both charts this year on March 20th for one week, while her father Billy Ray Cyrus was the first country act to hold the top of both charts, back on October 11th and 18th in 1992 his single “Achy Breaky Heart” and it’s parent album “Some Gave All” held both top spots, and this is the 142nd time that this rare chart feat has occurred overall (since 1965).

Last week’s No.1 entry for Metallica and “72 Seasons” dips one spot this week to No.2, while it debuts in that same position in the U.S.A. this past week, it entered at the top in Canada, plus with less than 60 sales between the top two albums this week, and their current set only dipping to No.4 (LW-1) on the Vinyl Sales Chart this week, the long-running metal act could retake the top spot next week. While a third former No.1 sits within the Top 3 this week, Taylor Swift and her “Midnights” set (No.5 Vinyl) is on hold at No.3, while she also dips one spot to No.10 with her “1989” set (No.7 Vinyl), the first two of her eight Top 50 entries this week, as she sees a debut of a limited edition live version of “folklore” at No.24.

The highest new entry this week is the debut album for BTS member Agust D (aka Suga) called “D-Day” which enters at No.4, while the set has landed at No.1 in South Korea, Belgium and France, No.2 in Japan and No.3 in Germany and Lithuania and Top 10 berths in Italy and New Zealand (both No.7), while it’s now his second chart entry in Australia, as a mixtape called “D-2” debuted and peaked at No.2 in the first week of June in 2020.

The Weeknd sees a Top 10 debut on the singles chart this week with a new track from his upcoming TV series ‘The Idol’, while his collection “The Highlights” remains on hold at No.5, followed by the third and final non-mover within the Top 10, “SOS” for SZA, which climbed back to No.1 in New Zealand this week (10th overall stay) thanks to her new remix of “Kill Bill” with Doja Cat being issued last week. The last mentions within the Top 10 goes to dropping sets by Luke Combs and “Gettin’ Old” (4 to No.8) and “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles (7 to No.9, No.13 Vinyl)

The second and final debut within the Top 10 this week is the second soundtrack from the Aussie TV series ‘Bluey’ called “Dance Mode!”, which sees 17 tracks from the animated show on the album, with Megan Washington appearing and co-writing on track “The Gnome Song”. The original ‘Bluey’ soundtrack initially debuted at No.1 on Feb. 1st, 2021, logging fourteen weeks within the Top 100, scoring a No.2 peak on the Vinyl Sales chart on October 18th, 2021, while this new set came out in a limited edition Orange vinyl and zoetrope picture disc which helps it to land at No.2 on the Vinyl Sales Chart this week.

TOP 20:

The second of three Top 50 entries this week for The Weeknd sees his 2016 set “Starboy” (HP-1, WI10-14) dip one spot to No.11, followed by three back-to-back Taylor Swift albums with her “Lover” (11 to No.12; also No.12 Vinyl), her “Reputation” (17 to No.13) and then it’s “folklore” (18 to No.14; No.18 Vinyl). Declines for both Elton John’s “Diamonds” (12 to No.15) and Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” (13 to No.18) as well as “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen, down five spots to No.19.

TOP 30:

Rising within the Top 30 are “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo (25 to No.21) and “Fine Line” by Harry Styles (24 to No.22), with an eleven place slump back down to No.27 for Lewis Capaldi’s “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”, followed by a two place slip to No.28 for Arctic Monkeys’ “AM” set (No.19 Vinyl).

TOP 40:

Lana Del Rey has two Top 50 entries this week, with her most recent “did you know that there’s a tunnel under ocean blvd.” falling twelve to No.31, while her 2012 set “Born to Die” jumps up thirteen spots to land at No.50 thanks to it being also the No.14 Vinyl this week, while the album was last within the Top 50 at the end of last year (No.46 on Dec. 26th, 2022). The No.3 selling vinyl this week is the recently released boygenius set “the record”, which helps it to climb back up ten spots and land at No.32 nationally.

Down two spots to No.34 are Foo Fighters with “The Essential”, logging 26 weeks (half-a-year) within the charts, followed by an eight place drop to No.35 for Pink with “Trustfall”. Ed Sheeran will have his new album “- (subtract)” {not minus like I’ve been calling it!} out on May 5th (his fifth in the series of his maths collection, coming out on the 5th day of the 5th month), but for this week he has two Top 50 entries in “divide” (21 to No.23) and “equals” which is on hold at No.38 this week and scoring it’s 78 weeks chart mark, which means one-and-a-half-years on the chart.

TOP 50:

Everything within the Top 50 but the aforementioned “Born to Die” for Lana Del Rey at No.50 is dropping down this week, starting with Eminem’s second collection “Curtain Call 2” down four to No.41, after three weeks of sitting at No.37 it now scores it’s lowest ever chart position, followed by a nine place drop to No.42 for Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” and down seven places is Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” to No.43.

The 1975’s “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” drops thirteen to No.44 (No.8 Vinyl), followed by the biggest drop within the Top 50, down twenty-three places to No.45 is the NF set “Hope”, with eight place slumbs for both Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack and XXXTentacion’s biopic set “Look at Me: The Album” to No.47 and No.48 respectively. The final Top 10 dropout for this week is last week’s No.8 entry for The Wolfe Brothers and “Livin’ the Dream” which departs the Top 100 this week.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #16 (GH#1) – The Diamond Collection – Post Malone (Republic) is the first collection of singles from the U.S. rapper and singer, with the nine track album containing seven of his previous big hits, plus his first released song and his latest “Chemical” (TW-20). It only has tracks which have been certified Diamond in sales in The U.S.A. (RIAA), as he recently became the artist with the most diamond-certified singles in America.

* #24 (L#3) – folklore: the long pond studio sessions – Taylor Swift (Republic) is a limited edition vinyl release for 2023’s ‘Record Store Day’ event, with the original documentary for this set being issued when “folklore” first came out in November of 2020. The unique vinyl edition has helped this set to land at No.1 on that sales chart this week, giving her eight Top 50 entries and ten Top 100 Albums this week.

* #26 (LP#7) – DRIVE – Tiësto (Musical Freedom/Atlantic) is the seventh studio album and now third Top 50 (and T100) entry for the Dutch DJ and producer, having previously charted with his fourth album “Kaleidoscope” (HP-31, Oct. 2009) and fifth set “A Town Called Paradise” (HP-18, June 2014). The Album has seen the singles “The Business” (HP-4×5, Feb-April 2021), “The Motto” (HP-22, March 28th, 2022) and the current entry “10:35” feat. Tate McRae (HP-13) which jumps back up No.23 this week.

* #39 (LP#11) – Fuse – Everything But the Girl (Buzzin’ Fly/Virgin) is the first new material for the UK duo since “Temperamental” (HP-3) came out in early October of 1999, with this new entry becoming their seventh overall here (5 studio and 2 compilations), while the albums lands at No.3 in their home country of England, becoming their highest charted set their ever.

* #49 (LP#7) – A Kiss for the Whole World – Enter Shikari (So Recordings/ADA/Warner) is the new UK No.1 Album this week, the band’s first ever from their seven issued albums, while locally this becomes their fifth albums chart entry, having not graced our charts since their fifth set “The Spark” made it to No.56 in early October of 2017, with their highest charted set here being their fourth album “The Mindsweep” (HP-19, Jan. 2015).

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 21st to the 27th of April 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

