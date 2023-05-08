 Australian Crawl’s Bill McDonough Authors ‘Sons of Beaches’ Book - Noise11.com
Australian Crawl’s Bill McDonough Authors ‘Sons of Beaches’ Book

by Paul Cashmere on May 8, 2023

in News

Bill McDonough of Australian Crawl has written his autobiography ‘Sons of Beaches’ to tell the story of the McDonough brothers.

Bill McDonough and Guy McDonough were founding members of Australian Crawl. Bill was the drummer, Guy on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Guy wrote five of the 11 tracks on the second Australian Crawl album ‘Sirocco’ including ‘Errol’, ‘Things Don’t Seem’ and ‘Oh No Not You Again’. Guy and Bill also co-wrote ‘Downhearted’ on the debut album ‘The Boys Light Up’.

The title ‘Sons of Beaches’ is a lyric from ‘Daughters of the Northern Coast’ off the third Australian Crawl album with the same name.

Daughters of the northern coast
Sons of beaches, don’t deliver the post

Hi Crawl Fans!!

This week Ultimo Press will announce the forthcoming publication of Sons of Beaches, the story of Australian Crawl brothers Bill and Guy McDonough.

Sons of Beaches is Bill’s personal memoir of family, fame, and tragedy.

This has been a labour of love for Bill and a story he’s been wanting to tell for years. Now a reality, you’ll be able read this heartfelt memoir when it is published on 1st November 2023.

Sons of Beaches tells the story of the McDonough brothers from little boys growing up in the 1950s, their teenage years in the swinging 60s and living in the 70s when their rock ‘n’ roll careers begin in earnest, leading to success with Australian Crawl in the 1980s and beyond. Nothing is left untouched; from fame and fortune to the tragedy of Guy’s untimely death, Bill gives an honest insight into what has been and still is an extraordinary journey.

Bill will update all Crawl fans as the Sons of Beaches publication date comes closer.

Guy died in 1984 at age 28. He had been battling alcohol and heroin addiction. He was one of Australia’s earliest AIDS victims and died after his immune system failed.

The book ‘Sons of Beaches’ will be published on 1 November 2023.

