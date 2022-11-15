 Australian dates for girl in red - Noise11.com
girl in red PHOTO CREDIT: JACQUELINE LANDVIK

Australian dates for girl in red

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2022

in News

Norway’s Marie Ulven, aka girl in red, has two dates scheduled for Sydney and Melbourne in February 2023.

Ulven performed her girl in red show at Glastonbury, Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Her ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ was a no 10 album in Australia and reached 7 in the UK.

girl in red dates are

1 February 2023, Melbourne, 170 Russell
6 February 2023, Sydney, Metro Theatre

