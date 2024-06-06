 Australian Film About Fungi Narrated By Björk To Screen at MIFF - Noise11.com
Australian Film About Fungi Narrated By Björk To Screen at MIFF

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2024

in News

‘Fungi: Web of Life’, an Australian film about the work of Dr Merlin Sheldrake and narrated by Björk, will screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August.

From Australian production house Stranger Than Fiction Films and screening exclusively in IMAX, Fungi: Web of Life follows UK biologist Dr Merlin Sheldrake on a mission to educate the population about fungi’s possibilities, advocate for their preservation and, in his own words, give this kingdom of life “a kingdom’s worth of attention”. Lulled by the soothing narration of Björk – a fellow fungi lover – and featuring mesmerising time lapse footage, this 3D documentary makes for a journey that’s both meditative and awe-inspiring.

The full Melbourne International Film Festival schedule will be revealed on July 11.

FIRST GLANCE TITLES: MIFF 2024

A Different Man
Blue Sun Palace
Cuckoo
Didi
Flathead
Fungi: Web of Life
Future Council
Grand Theft Hamlet
I Saw the TV Glow
La Cocina
Look Into My Eyes
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
My Favourite Cake
Occupied City
She Loved Blossoms More
Teaches of Peaches
We Were Dangerous
Welcome Space Brothers

Audrey (Premiere Film Fund)
Ellis Park (Premiere Film Fund)
Left Write Hook (Premiere Film Fund)
Magic Beach (Premiere Film Fund)
Memoir of a Snail (Premiere Film Fund)
Queens of Concrete (Premiere Film Fund)

The Melbourne International Film Festival is on 8-25 August 2024.

