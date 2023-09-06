 Bjork Previews 'Fossora' Album With ‘Victimhood’ Video - Noise11.com
Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bjork Previews ‘Fossora’ Album With ‘Victimhood’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2023

in News

Bjork has shared another preview of her upcoming album ‘Fossora’ with a video for ‘Victimhood’.

‘Fossora’, the 10th Bjork album, will be released on 30 September, 2023.

Bjork says the album was partially inspired by the death of her mother Hilda in 2018. ‘Sorrowful Soil’ is described as an eulogy to her mother and ‘Ancestress’ an epitaph.

‘Fossora’ will be the first Bjork album since ‘Utopia’ in 2017.

