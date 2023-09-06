Bjork Previews 'Fossora' Album With ‘Victimhood’ Video - Noise11.com

Bjork has shared another preview of her upcoming album ‘Fossora’ with a video for ‘Victimhood’.

‘Fossora’, the 10th Bjork album, will be released on 30 September, 2023.

Bjork says the album was partially inspired by the death of her mother Hilda in 2018. ‘Sorrowful Soil’ is described as an eulogy to her mother and ‘Ancestress’ an epitaph.

‘Fossora’ will be the first Bjork album since ‘Utopia’ in 2017.

