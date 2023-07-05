Björk’s Solo ‘Debut’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today - Noise11.com

5 July 1993 saw the release of the first Björk solo album ‘Debut’.

Björk had been the lead singer of Iceland’s The Sugarcubes. That band formed in Reykjavik in 1986 and released three albums. The first, ‘Life’s Too Good’ reached no 14 in the UK, no 54 in the USA and no 64 in Australia.

The band broke up in December 1992. Björk released ‘Debut’ just eight months later.

‘Debut’ reached no 3 in the UK, no 10 in Australia and no 61 in the USA.

The ‘Debut’ album featured five hits for Björk in the UK.

‘Human Behaviour’ (no 36, UK, no 63 Australia)

‘Venus As A Boy’ (no 29 UK, no 92 Australia)

‘Play Dead’ (no 12 UK, no 65 Australia)

‘Big Time Sensuality’ (no 17 UK, no 62 Australia, no 88 USA)

‘Violently Happy’ (no 23 UK, no 94 Australia)

