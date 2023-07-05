 Björk’s Solo ‘Debut’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today - Noise11.com
Bjork Debut

Björk’s Solo ‘Debut’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2023

in News

5 July 1993 saw the release of the first Björk solo album ‘Debut’.

Björk had been the lead singer of Iceland’s The Sugarcubes. That band formed in Reykjavik in 1986 and released three albums. The first, ‘Life’s Too Good’ reached no 14 in the UK, no 54 in the USA and no 64 in Australia.

The band broke up in December 1992. Björk released ‘Debut’ just eight months later.

‘Debut’ reached no 3 in the UK, no 10 in Australia and no 61 in the USA.

The ‘Debut’ album featured five hits for Björk in the UK.

‘Human Behaviour’ (no 36, UK, no 63 Australia)

‘Venus As A Boy’ (no 29 UK, no 92 Australia)

‘Play Dead’ (no 12 UK, no 65 Australia)

‘Big Time Sensuality’ (no 17 UK, no 62 Australia, no 88 USA)

‘Violently Happy’ (no 23 UK, no 94 Australia)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ron Peno Died Pretty, EG Awards Prince Bandroom - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Died Pretty Cancel October Tour Due To Illness

Died Pretty have had to cancel their upcoming Australian tour as two of their members, Ron S. Peno and Chris Welsh undergo cancer treatment.

12 hours ago
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com
Blur Cancel French Festival Headline Show Due To Injury

Blur have cancelled their headline slot at Festival Beauregard after drummer Dave Rowntree suffered an injury.

21 hours ago
Brian Jonestown Massacre - Image by Damien Loverso
The Brian Jonestown Massacre To Tour Australia

The Brian Jones Massacre have announced Australian dates for 2023. It is the first Australian tour for The Brian Jonestown Massacre since 2018.

2 days ago
Jeffrey Lee Pierce tribute The Task Has Overwhelmed Us
Listen To Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry have collaborated for a cover of The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’.

2 days ago
Steve Miller Band Jones Beach 1 July 2023
Joe Satriani Joins Steve Miller Band for Fly Like An Eagle At Jones Beach

A beach, a full moon and a Steve Miller Band concert with Joe Satriani is how thousands spent the Saturday of the July 4th long weekend, on Long Island, this past weekend. Noise11’s COO Nick Kontonicolas was there too as a guest of Joseph Wooten, the Steve Miller Band's longtime keyboard player and band member.

3 days ago
Teenage Fanclub Australia and New Zealand 2023
Teenage Fanclub Announce Australia and New Zealand Dates

Scotland’s Teenage Fanclub will be back in Australia and New Zealand for their first dates since 2019.

3 days ago
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com
Blur Debut Release Another New Song ‘St Charles Square’

Blur have released a second preview of their next album ‘The Ballad of Darren’, due 21 July 2023.

6 days ago