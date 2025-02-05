Australian Mixtape Artist Dixie Teams With Snoop Dogg - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg is the featured artist on Aussie Dixie’s new song ‘Crackin’ Like Dat’.

Dixie said it came about like this. “My people spoke to his people’s, people’s, people! Seriously though, it’s literally been my dream since I was 10 years old (when I got Snoop’s first album ‘Doggystyle’ on CD) to have a feature from him on a track. I love making fun, bumpy tunes, and Snoop’s vocals are perfectly suited to it.”

Check out Crackin Like Dat:

‘Crackin’ Like Dat’ is released on ‘Mind the Floor’ .

Forthcoming Dixie Gigs:

16th February – 29th Apartment – Melbourne, Victoria

28th March – Garden Hotel – Wellington, New Zealand

26th April – Mieplace Nightclub – Gladstone, Queensland

