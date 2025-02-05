 Australian Mixtape Artist Dixie Teams With Snoop Dogg - Noise11.com
Dixie (supplied)

Dixie (supplied)

Australian Mixtape Artist Dixie Teams With Snoop Dogg

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2025

in News

Snoop Dogg is the featured artist on Aussie Dixie’s new song ‘Crackin’ Like Dat’.

Dixie said it came about like this. “My people spoke to his people’s, people’s, people! Seriously though, it’s literally been my dream since I was 10 years old (when I got Snoop’s first album ‘Doggystyle’ on CD) to have a feature from him on a track. I love making fun, bumpy tunes, and Snoop’s vocals are perfectly suited to it.”

Check out Crackin Like Dat:

‘Crackin’ Like Dat’ is released on ‘Mind the Floor’ .

Forthcoming Dixie Gigs:

16th February – 29th Apartment – Melbourne, Victoria
28th March – Garden Hotel – Wellington, New Zealand
26th April – Mieplace Nightclub – Gladstone, Queensland







