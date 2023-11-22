Austria’s Trickster Has A Second Christmas Song ‘Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ - Noise11.com

Austria born, UK based musician Juergen Pichler (aka Trickster) has another Christmas song for the 2023 holidays ‘Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’.

Trickster filmed the video for ‘Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ at Pinewood Studios in London, where the Bond movies are made. The video was made by people with credits on Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible and Independence Day.

‘Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ was recorded between Angel and RAK Studios in London and mixed at Abbey Road.

Earlier this year Trickster released ‘Praise Be It’s Christmas’ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. That one features lyrics from Robbie Williams’ collaborator Guy Chambers.

Trickster will release a debut album in 2024.

