Avatar Add Teramaze, Our Last Enemy and Krave To Australian Shows - Noise11.com

Sweden’s Avatar have announced the support acts for their upcoming Australian shows with Teramaze opening in Melbourne, Out Last Enemy in Sydney and Krave in Brisbane.
Teramaze
Our Last Enemy
Krave
TOUR DATES
Friday, August 25: 170 Russell, Melbourne
Saturday, August 26: The Metro, Sydney
Sunday, August 27: The Triffid, Brisbane
Tickets available from
thephoenix.au
