 Avatar Add Teramaze, Our Last Enemy and Krave To Australian Shows - Noise11.com
Avatar

Avatar

Avatar Add Teramaze, Our Last Enemy and Krave To Australian Shows

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2023

in News

Sweden’s Avatar have announced the support acts for their upcoming Australian shows with Teramaze opening in Melbourne, Out Last Enemy in Sydney and Krave in Brisbane.

Teramaze

Our Last Enemy

Krave

TOUR DATES
Friday, August 25: 170 Russell, Melbourne
Saturday, August 26: The Metro, Sydney
Sunday, August 27: The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets available from
thephoenix.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news
Paloma Faith and Husband Split

Paloma Faith has confirmed her split from her husband Leyman Lahcine.

1 day ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Threatened With Legal Action Over Cancelled Malaysian Show

The 1975 have been threatened with legal action over the cancellation of a Malaysian festival.

2 days ago
DMA'S Photo by Kalpesh Lathigra
DMA’s Have Added A Whole Lot of Guests To Their Line-up

DMA’s have announced a whole lot of special guests for their Australian tour and it’s a long list.

2 days ago
Crosses †††
††† Crosses Premiere ‘Invisible Hand’

††† Crosses, the band featuring Chino Moreno (Deftones) and producer and Far member Shaun Lopez, have a new song ‘Invisible’.

4 days ago
Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

5 days ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo’s Dancers Hit Back Following Her Statement

Lizzo's former backup dancers have hit back after Lizzo broke her silence following the lawsuit they filed against her earlier this week.

5 days ago
Lizzo
Lizzo Insists She Is Not “A Villain”

Lizzo has issued a lengthy statement in response to an "outrageous" lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers earlier this week.

5 days ago