Avatar Add Teramaze, Our Last Enemy and Krave To Australian Shows - Noise11.com

Sweden’s Avatar have announced the support acts for their upcoming Australian shows with Teramaze opening in Melbourne, Out Last Enemy in Sydney and Krave in Brisbane.

Teramaze

Our Last Enemy

Krave

TOUR DATES

Friday, August 25: 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, August 26: The Metro, Sydney

Sunday, August 27: The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets available from

thephoenix.au

Noise11.com

