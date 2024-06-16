 Avicii's Father Speak About His Son - Noise11.com
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Avicii’s Father Speak About His Son

by Music-News.com on June 17, 2024

in News

Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, has shared his heartbreaking thoughts about the musician’s tragic death.

The DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, took his own life in April 2018 at the age of 28 after struggling with his mental health.

His family are now releasing a book of previously unseen photographs from the Levels hit maker’s life, titled Avicii: The life and music of Tim Bergling, through the Tim Bergling Foundation which was set up in 2019 to promote mental health treatment.

The star’s father told the BBC, “I miss him every minute. Of course, I talk to him every day. But… I admit, I get angry at him sometimes. Why did you do it? Why did you leave us?”

Klas went on to share his thoughts on the continued impact and success of Avicii’s work.

He said, “Tim meant a lot to young people – his music, his lyrics, and his person. At first, I didn’t understand why, but then a fan said, ‘Tim was authentic.’ I understood. Many young people relate to that authenticity, his honesty, and struggles.”

The Bergling family were devastated by the musician’s death, releasing a statement after his suicide which read, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions… When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be able to be happy and to do what he loved most – music.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could now not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Sam Smith The Lonely Hour
Sam Smith To Release 10th Anniversary ‘In The Lonely Hour’

Sam Smith is set to release a new song as part of a 10th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘In The Lonely Hour’.

4 days ago
Confidence Man Press Shot (Credit Julian Buchan)
Confidence Man To Return To Australia in October

Brisbane’s London based Confidence Man will return home to Australia for the ‘3AM (La La La) tour in October and November.

5 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan in Please Please Please video
Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Stars In Sabrina Carpenter Video

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan plays a prisoner in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ video.

6 days ago
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Emma Donovan Refused Two Taxi Rides In Perth By Racist Drivers

One of Australia’s finest singer songwriters Emma Donovan found racism alive and well when she was refused by two cab drivers at Perth airport.

June 9, 2024
Halsey
Halsey Confirms Lupus Diagnosis

Halsey has confirmed they have lupus and a "rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder."

June 7, 2024
Bastille, Noise11, Photo
Dan Smith Of Bastille Writes Song In Bermuda Triangle

Bastille’s frontman Dan Smith has recorded a live performance of an unreleased song called Blue Sky & the Painter from onboard a Greenpeace ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The area is famous as the home of the Bermuda Triangle - where ships and planes have supposedly disappeared without a trace.

June 6, 2024
Matt Corby
Matt Corby and Middle Kids To Perform At Melbourne’s Live At The Gardens

Matt Corby and Middle Kids will perform at the first new Australian outdoor concert, Live At The Gardens, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne in November.

June 6, 2024