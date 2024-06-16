Avicii's Father Speak About His Son - Noise11.com

Avicii’s father, Klas Bergling, has shared his heartbreaking thoughts about the musician’s tragic death.

The DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, took his own life in April 2018 at the age of 28 after struggling with his mental health.

His family are now releasing a book of previously unseen photographs from the Levels hit maker’s life, titled Avicii: The life and music of Tim Bergling, through the Tim Bergling Foundation which was set up in 2019 to promote mental health treatment.

The star’s father told the BBC, “I miss him every minute. Of course, I talk to him every day. But… I admit, I get angry at him sometimes. Why did you do it? Why did you leave us?”

Klas went on to share his thoughts on the continued impact and success of Avicii’s work.

He said, “Tim meant a lot to young people – his music, his lyrics, and his person. At first, I didn’t understand why, but then a fan said, ‘Tim was authentic.’ I understood. Many young people relate to that authenticity, his honesty, and struggles.”

The Bergling family were devastated by the musician’s death, releasing a statement after his suicide which read, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions… When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be able to be happy and to do what he loved most – music.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could now not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.”

