Axl Rose Set To Resume Guns N’ Roses Tour In Munich - Noise11.com

Axl Rose has updated fans of his condition after Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their Glasgow show this week.
After initially announcing “due to illness and medical advice”, Axl Rose has since posted that “I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest, working with a vocal coach and sorting out our sound issues.”
The setlist for the mist recent show was shortened because of Axl’s vocal issues. However, Carrie Underwood joined them for the last two songs.
The setlist from Tottenham, 2 July was:
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Slither
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Estranged
Live and Let Die
Absurd
Civil War
Wichita Lineman
Patience
I Wanna Be Your Dog
You’re Crazy
Slash Guitar Solo
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Nightrain
Encore:
Sweet Child o’ Mine
Paradise City
Guns N’ Roses will resume the tour Friday 8 July in Munich. The Australian tour will kick off in Perth on 18 November.
