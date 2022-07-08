 Axl Rose Set To Resume Guns N’ Roses Tour In Munich - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Axl Rose Set To Resume Guns N’ Roses Tour In Munich

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2022

in News

Axl Rose has updated fans of his condition after Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their Glasgow show this week.

After initially announcing “due to illness and medical advice”, Axl Rose has since posted that “I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest, working with a vocal coach and sorting out our sound issues.”

The setlist for the mist recent show was shortened because of Axl’s vocal issues. However, Carrie Underwood joined them for the last two songs.

The setlist from Tottenham, 2 July was:

It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Slither
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Estranged
Live and Let Die
Absurd
Civil War
Wichita Lineman
Patience
I Wanna Be Your Dog
You’re Crazy
Slash Guitar Solo
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
Nightrain

Encore:
Sweet Child o’ Mine
Paradise City

Guns N’ Roses will resume the tour Friday 8 July in Munich. The Australian tour will kick off in Perth on 18 November.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Abandon Italian Concert Due To Bad Weather

Iron Maiden have had to cancel their concert in Bolgona, Italy due to safety concerns over bad weather.

3 mins ago
Nazareth
R.I.P. Manny Charlton Of Nazareth at Age 80

Manny Charlton, lead guitarist for Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died at age 80.

6 hours ago
Michael Jackson Michael
Michael Jackson Tracks Removed From Streaming Services Over Faked Vocal Accusations

Sony Music has decided to remove three posthumous Michael Jackson songs ‘Monster’ (featuring 50 Cent), ‘Keep Your Head Up’ and ‘Breaking News’ after continued allegations that the vocals are fake.

1 day ago
Jeremy Oxley, Sunnyboys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sunnyboys Reschedule Covid Paused Tour

Sunnyboys have rescheduled their tour dates following the Covid curse entering their inner circle.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Open Voting for Amsterdam Show

The Rolling Stones will perform in Amsterdam later today and have opened voting for the fan fueled song to be added to the setlist.

1 day ago
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gene Simmons Wants To Extend KISS Farewell Tour

Gene Simmons has plans to extend KISS's End of the Road farewell tour.

1 day ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Is Asking For Fan Footage For New Film

Nick Cave has requested fan phone footage for a new collaborative film.

1 day ago