Axl Rose Set To Resume Guns N’ Roses Tour In Munich - Noise11.com

Axl Rose has updated fans of his condition after Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their Glasgow show this week.

After initially announcing “due to illness and medical advice”, Axl Rose has since posted that “I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest, working with a vocal coach and sorting out our sound issues.”

The setlist for the mist recent show was shortened because of Axl’s vocal issues. However, Carrie Underwood joined them for the last two songs.

The setlist from Tottenham, 2 July was:

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Slither

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Estranged

Live and Let Die

Absurd

Civil War

Wichita Lineman

Patience

I Wanna Be Your Dog

You’re Crazy

Slash Guitar Solo

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

Nightrain

Encore:

Sweet Child o’ Mine

Paradise City

Guns N’ Roses will resume the tour Friday 8 July in Munich. The Australian tour will kick off in Perth on 18 November.

