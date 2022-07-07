 Backstreet Boys To Release Christmas Album - Noise11.com
Backstreet Boys A Very Backstreet Christmas

Backstreet Boys To Release Christmas Album

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2022

The Backstreet Boys are gearing up to unveil their very first Christmas album.

Backstreet Boys announced on Thursday that A Very Backstreet Christmas will drop on 14 October.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie shared. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

The album will include timeless holiday classics such as White Christmas, Silent Night, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas as well as three new original holiday songs – Christmas In New York, Together, and Happy Days.

Tracklisting

“White Christmas”
“The Christmas Song”
“Winter Wonderland”
“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”
“Last Christmas”
“O Holy Night”
“This Christmas”
“Same Ole Lang Syne”
“Silent Night”
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”
“Christmas in New York”
“Together”
“Happy Days”
“Feliz Navidad” *
“It’s Christmas Time Again” *

