Backstreet Boys To Release Christmas Album - Noise11.com

The Backstreet Boys are gearing up to unveil their very first Christmas album.

Backstreet Boys announced on Thursday that A Very Backstreet Christmas will drop on 14 October.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie shared. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favourite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

The album will include timeless holiday classics such as White Christmas, Silent Night, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas as well as three new original holiday songs – Christmas In New York, Together, and Happy Days.

Tracklisting

“White Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

“Last Christmas”

“O Holy Night”

“This Christmas”

“Same Ole Lang Syne”

“Silent Night”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Christmas in New York”

“Together”

“Happy Days”

“Feliz Navidad” *

“It’s Christmas Time Again” *

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

