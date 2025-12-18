 Barack Obama Names The Beths' Metal Among His Favourite Songs Of 2025 - Noise11.com
The Beths photo by Frances Carter

The Beths photo by Frances Carter

Barack Obama Names The Beths’ Metal Among His Favourite Songs Of 2025

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2025

in News

Former United States President Barack Obama has included Metal by The Beths in his Favourite Songs of 2025 list. The annual selection has become a closely watched cultural marker. It regularly highlights artists operating outside mainstream pop cycles.

For The Beths, the inclusion represents a significant global endorsement. It also reinforces the band’s steady rise from Auckland origins to international recognition.

Obama’s list places Metal alongside new releases from major global artists. The diversity of styles reflects his long running interest in contemporary music. The presence of The Beths stands out. They are the only New Zealand act named. The selection further underscores the band’s growing international profile during 2025.

The Beths formed in Auckland in 2014 after meeting at the University of Auckland. The core lineup remains unchanged. Elizabeth Stokes leads on vocals. Jonathan Pearce handles guitar. Benjamin Sinclair plays bass. Tristan Deck completes the group on drums. Their sound blends melodic guitar pop with sharp lyrical introspection.

After several early releases, the band signed with Carpark Records in 2018. Their debut album Future Me Hates Me arrived that year. It quickly established their reputation for concise songwriting. Follow up album Jump Rope Gazers was released in 2020. It expanded their sonic palette while retaining emotional directness.

The band continued their evolution with Expert In A Dying Field in 2022. That album explored personal upheaval and resilience. In 2025, The Beths returned with Straight Line Was A Lie. The record marked a creative step forward. It balanced immediacy with reflective depth.

Metal was released as the first single from Straight Line Was A Lie. The song captures the band’s strengths. Bright guitar lines sit beside emotionally candid lyrics. The track addresses vulnerability and self awareness without sentimentality. Its accessibility likely contributed to its wider reach in 2025.

The album Straight Line Was A Lie reflects a period of reassessment for the band. Themes of change, uncertainty and personal growth run throughout the record. Metal serves as an effective introduction. It frames the album’s emotional core while remaining instantly engaging.

The Beths supported the album with extensive international touring. They have previously toured with Death Cab For Cutie and The National. These opportunities exposed the band to broader audiences. Their disciplined live performances helped convert curiosity into lasting support.

Obama’s Favourite Songs lists have become annual cultural events. They often bridge generations and genres. His 2025 selection spans pop, hip hop, indie, soul and global music. The inclusion of Metal places The Beths in a diverse creative landscape.

The full Obama music list includes:
99 – Olamide ft. Daecolm, Sey Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn
TATATA – Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott
NICE TO EACH OTHER – Olivia Dean
LUTHER – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
JUMPKIN – BLACKPINK
FAITHLESS – Bruce Springsteen
PASAYADAN – Ganavya
PENDING – Lil Naay & Myke Towers
SEXO, VIOLENCIA Y LLANTAS – Rosalía
METAL – The Beths
ABRACADABRA – Lady Gaga
JUST SAY DAT – Gunna
THE GIVER – Chappell Roan
AURORA – Mora & De La Rose
SILVER LINING – Laufey
NO MORE OLD MEN – Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods
BURY ME – Jason Isbell
I WISH I COULD GO TRAVELLING AGAIN – Stacey Kent
PLEASE DON’T CRY – Kacy Hill
STAY – ROE
NEVER FELT BETTER – Everything Is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch
IN THE NAME OF LOVE – Victoria Noelle
ANCIENT LIGHT – I’m With Her
VITAMINA – Jombriel, DFZM & Jetta
FLOAT – Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins
ORDINARY – Alex Warren
SYCAMORE TREE – Khamari
NOKIA – Drake
EN PRIVADO – Xavi & Manuel Turizo
NOT IN SURRENDER – Obongjayar

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eminem and Barack Obama
Eminem Throws His Support Behind Harris/Walz At Detroit Rally

Eminem joined the Kamala Harris / Tim Walz rally in Detroit Michigan today to ask people to vote and then he introduced President Barack Obama.

October 23, 2024
Bob Dylan Sylvio
Obama Goes From Pop To Classics With His 2024 Summer Playlist

President Barack Obama has released his annual Summer Playlist with Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley mixed with Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

August 14, 2024
Barack Obama
Barack Obama Lists His Favourite Songs of 2023

Former American President Barack Obama has published his list of his favourite songs for 2023 and Australia's Keith Urban gets a mention.

December 31, 2023
Barack Obama
Barack Obama Curates Some Fine Classic Rock for 2023 Summer Playlist

President Barack Obama has continued his tradition of curating holiday playlists with the all-new 2023 Summer Playlist revealed today.

July 21, 2023
Barack Obama
Barack Obama’s Top Songs of 2022

President Barack Obama is continuing his end of year tradition with an all-new and personally curated playlist.

December 27, 2022
President Obama
President Barack Obama Reveals Summer Playlist 2022

President Barack Obama has maintained his annual tradition of curating a summer playlist of his feelgood songs.

July 27, 2022
President Obama
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Co-Author Book

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are co-authoring a book.

July 23, 2021