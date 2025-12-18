Barack Obama Names The Beths' Metal Among His Favourite Songs Of 2025 - Noise11.com

Former United States President Barack Obama has included Metal by The Beths in his Favourite Songs of 2025 list. The annual selection has become a closely watched cultural marker. It regularly highlights artists operating outside mainstream pop cycles.
For The Beths, the inclusion represents a significant global endorsement. It also reinforces the band’s steady rise from Auckland origins to international recognition.
Obama’s list places Metal alongside new releases from major global artists. The diversity of styles reflects his long running interest in contemporary music. The presence of The Beths stands out. They are the only New Zealand act named. The selection further underscores the band’s growing international profile during 2025.
The Beths formed in Auckland in 2014 after meeting at the University of Auckland. The core lineup remains unchanged. Elizabeth Stokes leads on vocals. Jonathan Pearce handles guitar. Benjamin Sinclair plays bass. Tristan Deck completes the group on drums. Their sound blends melodic guitar pop with sharp lyrical introspection.
After several early releases, the band signed with Carpark Records in 2018. Their debut album Future Me Hates Me arrived that year. It quickly established their reputation for concise songwriting. Follow up album Jump Rope Gazers was released in 2020. It expanded their sonic palette while retaining emotional directness.
The band continued their evolution with Expert In A Dying Field in 2022. That album explored personal upheaval and resilience. In 2025, The Beths returned with Straight Line Was A Lie. The record marked a creative step forward. It balanced immediacy with reflective depth.
Metal was released as the first single from Straight Line Was A Lie. The song captures the band’s strengths. Bright guitar lines sit beside emotionally candid lyrics. The track addresses vulnerability and self awareness without sentimentality. Its accessibility likely contributed to its wider reach in 2025.
The album Straight Line Was A Lie reflects a period of reassessment for the band. Themes of change, uncertainty and personal growth run throughout the record. Metal serves as an effective introduction. It frames the album’s emotional core while remaining instantly engaging.
The Beths supported the album with extensive international touring. They have previously toured with Death Cab For Cutie and The National. These opportunities exposed the band to broader audiences. Their disciplined live performances helped convert curiosity into lasting support.
Obama’s Favourite Songs lists have become annual cultural events. They often bridge generations and genres. His 2025 selection spans pop, hip hop, indie, soul and global music. The inclusion of Metal places The Beths in a diverse creative landscape.
The full Obama music list includes:
99 – Olamide ft. Daecolm, Sey Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn
TATATA – Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott
NICE TO EACH OTHER – Olivia Dean
LUTHER – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
JUMPKIN – BLACKPINK
FAITHLESS – Bruce Springsteen
PASAYADAN – Ganavya
PENDING – Lil Naay & Myke Towers
SEXO, VIOLENCIA Y LLANTAS – Rosalía
METAL – The Beths
ABRACADABRA – Lady Gaga
JUST SAY DAT – Gunna
THE GIVER – Chappell Roan
AURORA – Mora & De La Rose
SILVER LINING – Laufey
NO MORE OLD MEN – Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods
BURY ME – Jason Isbell
I WISH I COULD GO TRAVELLING AGAIN – Stacey Kent
PLEASE DON’T CRY – Kacy Hill
STAY – ROE
NEVER FELT BETTER – Everything Is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch
IN THE NAME OF LOVE – Victoria Noelle
ANCIENT LIGHT – I’m With Her
VITAMINA – Jombriel, DFZM & Jetta
FLOAT – Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins
ORDINARY – Alex Warren
SYCAMORE TREE – Khamari
NOKIA – Drake
EN PRIVADO – Xavi & Manuel Turizo
NOT IN SURRENDER – Obongjayar
As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out! pic.twitter.com/T9LFt5fnKG
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2025
