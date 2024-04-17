Bart Willoughby To Receive APRA Ted Albert Award - Noise11.com

Bart Willoughby has been named as the 2024 Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

Bart formed his first band No Fixed Address in 1978.

Bart Willoughby said, “I am very proud to receive the Ted Albert Award for my services to Australian Music. The best advice I received as a young musician was from Aunty Leila Rankin at CASM whilst I was preoccupied practising; she kindly opened the door and forced me out telling me ‘I’ll learn my craft on the road, it’s been a Long Road.’ Compassion. I am something else now. All you have to do is put the black bits and the white bits together. I’m on a road of destiny. I wake up as it starts to begin. That’s when you know you’re riding the wave. It’s part of destiny. That’s when you know you’ve found what you’ve looking for.”

Previous winners of the Ted Albert Award are:

Year Winner

1991 Allan Hely

1992 John Sturman

1993 Peter Sculthorpe

1994 Ian Meldrum

1995 Harry Vanda and George Young

1996 Ron Tudor

1997 No awards

1998 Michael Gudinski

1999 Slim Dusty

2000 triple j

2001 Charles Fischer

2002 Barry Chapman

2003 Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Bon Scott

2004 Don Burrows

2005 Michael Chugg

2006 Bill Armstrong

2007 Michael McMartin

2008 Roger Davies

2009 Denis Handlin (revoked)

2010 Jimmy Little

2011 Paul Kelly

2012 Mary Lopez

2013 The Seekers

2014 Lindy Morrison

2015 Fifa Riccobono

2016 Cold Chisel

2017 Archie Roach

2018 Midnight Oil

2019 Rob Potts

2020 Helen Reddy (held over to 2021)

2021 Joy McKean

2022 The Wiggles

2023 Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside

2024 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Wednesday 1 May

ICC Sydney, Gadigal land

With host Tom Gleeson and guest presenters Jen Cloher and Bumpy

And Musical Director Julian Hamilton

