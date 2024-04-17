 Bart Willoughby To Receive APRA Ted Albert Award - Noise11.com
Bart Willoughby To Receive APRA Ted Albert Award

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2024

Bart Willoughby has been named as the 2024 Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

Bart formed his first band No Fixed Address in 1978.

Bart Willoughby said, “I am very proud to receive the Ted Albert Award for my services to Australian Music. The best advice I received as a young musician was from Aunty Leila Rankin at CASM whilst I was preoccupied practising; she kindly opened the door and forced me out telling me ‘I’ll learn my craft on the road, it’s been a Long Road.’ Compassion. I am something else now. All you have to do is put the black bits and the white bits together. I’m on a road of destiny. I wake up as it starts to begin. That’s when you know you’re riding the wave. It’s part of destiny. That’s when you know you’ve found what you’ve looking for.”

Previous winners of the Ted Albert Award are:
Year Winner
1991 Allan Hely
1992 John Sturman
1993 Peter Sculthorpe
1994 Ian Meldrum
1995 Harry Vanda and George Young
1996 Ron Tudor
1997 No awards
1998 Michael Gudinski
1999 Slim Dusty
2000 triple j
2001 Charles Fischer
2002 Barry Chapman
2003 Angus Young, Malcolm Young and Bon Scott
2004 Don Burrows
2005 Michael Chugg
2006 Bill Armstrong
2007 Michael McMartin
2008 Roger Davies
2009 Denis Handlin (revoked)
2010 Jimmy Little
2011 Paul Kelly
2012 Mary Lopez
2013 The Seekers
2014 Lindy Morrison
2015 Fifa Riccobono
2016 Cold Chisel
2017 Archie Roach
2018 Midnight Oil
2019 Rob Potts
2020 Helen Reddy (held over to 2021)
2021 Joy McKean
2022 The Wiggles
2023 Colin Hay and Colleen Ironside

2024 APRA MUSIC AWARDS
Wednesday 1 May
ICC Sydney, Gadigal land
With host Tom Gleeson and guest presenters Jen Cloher and Bumpy
And Musical Director Julian Hamilton

