Beyoncé Childhood Family Home Goes Up In Flames On Christmas Day - Noise11.com

Beyoncé’s family home at 2414 Rosedale Street, Houston was damaged in a fire on Christmas morning.

The Houston Fire Brigade attended the blaze at around 2am on Christmas morning by which time the second floor of the home was engulfed in flames.

The Knowles family bought the house in 1982. Beyoncé lived in the house until she was 5 years old.

The family who live at the address where not in the house when the fire brigade had arrived. They escaped as soon as the fire broke out. No-one was injured in the blaze.

The former Knowles family house in Rosedale Street is in the Riverside Terrace of Houston. The house was built in 1946. The house was listed for sale in 2018 for $500,000. Mathew and Tina Knowles bought the house for $64,000 in 1982.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

