Beyoncé Is More Heat Over Kelis Sample With Renaissance Album - Noise11.com

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album has been out less than a week and so far its been a fuck-up.

First Beyoncé was slammed by the Woke society for using what they considered a slur over the word ‘Spaz’ in the song ‘Heated’. Beyonce bowed to Woke pressure and edited the word from the now streaming version of the song.

Now the issue is over the use of an unauthorized Kelis sample. The song ‘Energy’ uses Kelis’ hit ‘Milkshake’ but does not credit her.

What is truly incredible about ‘Energy’ is that the song has 14 writing credits ayway, yet left out the writer of the main theme of the song. The credits go to Beyoncé, BEAM, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier, Pharrell Williams, Chad.

The sample has now been removed making the second change in as many days to the album.

‘Renaissance’ is the first Beyoncé album since ‘Lemonade’ in 2016.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

