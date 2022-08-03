 Beyoncé Is More Heat Over Kelis Sample With Renaissance Album - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyoncé Is More Heat Over Kelis Sample With Renaissance Album

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2022

in News

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album has been out less than a week and so far its been a fuck-up.

First Beyoncé was slammed by the Woke society for using what they considered a slur over the word ‘Spaz’ in the song ‘Heated’. Beyonce bowed to Woke pressure and edited the word from the now streaming version of the song.

Now the issue is over the use of an unauthorized Kelis sample. The song ‘Energy’ uses Kelis’ hit ‘Milkshake’ but does not credit her.

What is truly incredible about ‘Energy’ is that the song has 14 writing credits ayway, yet left out the writer of the main theme of the song. The credits go to Beyoncé, BEAM, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier, Pharrell Williams, Chad.

The sample has now been removed making the second change in as many days to the album.

‘Renaissance’ is the first Beyoncé album since ‘Lemonade’ in 2016.

