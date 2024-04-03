Beyoncé Sends Jack White Flowers To Say Thanks For Cowboy Carter - Noise11.com

Beyoncé was inspired by Jack White while making her country album, ‘Cowboy Carter’, and sent him some flowers to let him know.

Although the pair didn’t work together on the collection, Jack White influenced Beyoncé.

She wrote on the notecard: “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé.”

White gushed over Beyonce and hailed her music “beautiful and powerful”.

He shared on Instagram alongside the floral gift and note: “What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album. Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

Beyonce and Jack have worked together before on the track ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ from Beyoncé’s 2016 LP ‘Lemonade’.

White also once claimed Beyoncé told him she wants to be in a band with him.

He told NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’: “I just talked to Beyoncé, and she said, ‘I want to be in a band with you.’ I said ‘Really? Well, I’d love to do something.”

Expanding on how their track came to be, he added: “She took the sketch of a lyrical outline and turned it into the most bodacious, vicious, incredible song. I don’t even know what you’d classify it as: soul, rock and roll, whatever. ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ is incredibly intense. I’m so amazed at what she did with it.”

Jack also penned a new arrangement for the ‘Lemonade’ song ‘Daddy Lessons’, but it didn’t make it to the final cut.

He told Rolling Stone: “I’m not sure what happened.”

