Beyonce To Receive iHeart Innovator Award - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on March 22, 2024

Beyoncé is set to be honoured with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award this year.

It was announced on Thursday that the music superstar will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in April.

“Few artists in the course of history have taken creative risks, successfully transformed their music and influenced pop culture on the level that Beyoncé has,” said an iHeartMedia press release as part of the announcement.

The release went on to describe the Crazy in Love hitmaker as a “global cultural icon” who “has created music that has topped the charts across multiple formats, while also architecting groundbreaking tours”.

It noted that the singer’s recently released track Texas Hold ‘Em became “the first song this year to reach No. 1 in the U.S. and globally on all major sales/streaming platforms, also making her the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a Country song.”

The release also acknowledged Beyoncé’s “passion for philanthropy and giving back with her BeyGOOD Foundation has helped communities around the world on a wide range of issues from disaster relief and water and housing scarcity to supporting young entrepreneurs and career development.”

The Innovator Award is presented annually to an artist who, according to iHeartMedia, “continuously contributing to pop culture and the music industry”. Previous recipients of the award include Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys.

It was previously announced that Cher is set to receive the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

The event, hosted by Ludacris, will take place on 1 April at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

