Bill Mumy (aka Will Robinson) Action Skulls Premiere ‘Find The Good’ Video - Noise11.com

Action Skulls, the supergroup featuring Bill Mumy (Will Robinson from Lost In Space), Vicki Peterson, guitarist for The Bangles and John Cowsill, singer and drummer for The Cowsills, have a new song ‘Find The Girl’.

Bill Mumy said on his socials, “It’s the first Skulls release in three years and we worked hard to bring some happiness and harmony your way. We wrote the song together. I wrote the lyric and gave it to John (who sings lead) and he wrote the music and then Vicki wrote the bridge music and lyric. We all sang many harmony parts. Vicki played acoustic and electric guitars. John played percussion and drums. I played my 1968 Fender Precision bass (that I bought new in 1968) my Rickenbacker 12 string and some piano.”

Action Skulls released the album ‘Angels Hear’ in 2017.

Bill Mumy did a lot of work with the band America in the 80s. Mumy co-wrote three songs on the 1982 America album ‘View from the Ground’.

