 Bill Mumy (aka Will Robinson) Action Skulls Premiere ‘Find The Good’ Video - Noise11.com
Action Skulls (John Cowslip, Vicki Petersen and Bill Mummy) photo from Action Skulls Facebook page

Action Skulls (John Cowslip, Vicki Petersen and Bill Mummy) photo from Action Skulls Facebook page

Bill Mumy (aka Will Robinson) Action Skulls Premiere ‘Find The Good’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 3, 2023

in News

Action Skulls, the supergroup featuring Bill Mumy (Will Robinson from Lost In Space), Vicki Peterson, guitarist for The Bangles and John Cowsill, singer and drummer for The Cowsills, have a new song ‘Find The Girl’.

Bill Mumy said on his socials, “It’s the first Skulls release in three years and we worked hard to bring some happiness and harmony your way. We wrote the song together. I wrote the lyric and gave it to John (who sings lead) and he wrote the music and then Vicki wrote the bridge music and lyric. We all sang many harmony parts. Vicki played acoustic and electric guitars. John played percussion and drums. I played my 1968 Fender Precision bass (that I bought new in 1968) my Rickenbacker 12 string and some piano.”

Action Skulls released the album ‘Angels Hear’ in 2017.

Bill Mumy did a lot of work with the band America in the 80s. Mumy co-wrote three songs on the 1982 America album ‘View from the Ground’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ne Obliviscaris
Ne Obliviscaris Announce First Dates Since 2019

Melbourne’s Ne Obliviscaris will be back on tour in Australia in September for their first hometown shows since 2019.

3 hours ago
Travis Scott Astroworld
Travis Scott Will Not Face Charges Over Astroworld Tragedy

Rapper Travis Scott has been cleared of all charges related to the 2021 Astroworld concert tragedy that took the lives of 10 people and injured countless others.

3 days ago
Palace of the King Children of the Evolution
Palace of the King Break Out The Guitars For Children of the Evolution

Palace of the King have come armed with a wall of guitars for their new song ‘Children of the Evolution’.

3 days ago
Post Malone Hollywoods Bleeding
Post Malone To Return To Australia For Second Tour of 2023

Post Malone is heading back to Australia for a second time in 2023. Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers in February.

3 days ago
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ from 1993 to Now

Fall Out Boy has created a long list of events to update Billy Joel’s 1989 hit ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’.

4 days ago
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Pulls Out Of Australian Dates

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled all of his upcoming Australian dates including Splendour In The Grass after being unable to finish his Glastonbury set last weekend.

6 days ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley Performs A Complete Setlist of Smiths At Glastonbury

Rick Astley performed an entire set of Smiths covers with The Blossoms at Glastonbury on the weekend and quite frankly … it was very good.

6 days ago