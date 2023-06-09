 Bill Murray and Kelis Have Sent The Internet Into Chatter Mode - Noise11.com
Kelis, music news, noise11.com

Kelis

Bill Murray and Kelis Have Sent The Internet Into Chatter Mode

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2023

in News

Bill Murray and Kelis are apparently dating and it’s the talk of the internet.

Murray and Kelis were spotted together in the UK and had no problem posing for pictures. Murray is working on the next Ghostbusters movie in the UK.

The actor and rapper went together to the Mighty Hoopla festival in London.

Murray and Kelis have both been married twice. Kelis, 43 was married to rapper Nas between 2005 and 2009 and then Mike Mora who passed from cancer in 2022.

Murray, 72, was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996 and then Jennifer Butler from 1997-2008.

Hang on a sec, a new Ghostbusters. Now THAT actually is news.

The new cast includes Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind with Ernie Hudson, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon.

Ghosterbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman is producing the new one. The movie will premiere on December 20, 2023.

Kelis, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Kelis, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink Brings Her Daughter On Stage For Opening Night Of European Tour

Pink performed with her daughter on the opening night of her summer tour.

16 hours ago
Vampire Weekend Frog on the Bass Drum
Vampire Weekend Vinyl Only Live Album Features Bob Dylan Cover

Vampire Weekend have released a live album ‘Frog on the Bass Drum Vol 1’ on vinyl only and it includes at 9 minute version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’.

1 day ago
Craig Jones of Slipknot photo by Ros OGorman
Slipknot Part Ways With Craig Jones

Slipknot and keyboard player Craig Jones have parted ways.

1 day ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Posts Handwritten Thankyou Note For Fans

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has thanked fans for their unwavering support in a touching handwritten message.

1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson Chemistry
Steve Martin Features On The New Kelly Clarkson Song

Steve Martin is the special guest on the new Kelly Clarkson song ‘I Hate Love’ and he isn’t acting or telling jokes.

June 2, 2023
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed’s David Draiman Has Tumor Removed

David Draiman of Disturbed has revealed that he has undergone an operation for a tumour.

May 31, 2023
Katy Steele photo by @michael_tartaglia
Katy Steele Premieres Title Track To ‘Big Star’

Former Little Birdy singer Katy Steele has premiered the title track to her upcoming album ‘Big Star’.

May 31, 2023