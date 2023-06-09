Bill Murray and Kelis Have Sent The Internet Into Chatter Mode - Noise11.com

Bill Murray and Kelis are apparently dating and it’s the talk of the internet.

Murray and Kelis were spotted together in the UK and had no problem posing for pictures. Murray is working on the next Ghostbusters movie in the UK.

The actor and rapper went together to the Mighty Hoopla festival in London.

Murray and Kelis have both been married twice. Kelis, 43 was married to rapper Nas between 2005 and 2009 and then Mike Mora who passed from cancer in 2022.

Murray, 72, was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996 and then Jennifer Butler from 1997-2008.

Hang on a sec, a new Ghostbusters. Now THAT actually is news.

The new cast includes Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind with Ernie Hudson, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon.

Ghosterbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman is producing the new one. The movie will premiere on December 20, 2023.

