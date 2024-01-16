 Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa To Perform At The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa To Perform At The Grammy Awards

by Music-News.com on January 17, 2024

in News

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa have been announced as performers for this year’s Grammys.

Billie, Due Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are the first performers to be announced for the 2024 ceremony, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February.

All three have been nominated for awards. Billie has six nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Olivia is also up for six awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Vampire.

Dua’s hit Dance The Night, which is also from the Barbie soundtrack, is nominated for two awards – Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Dance The Night and What Was I Made For? were both shortlisted for the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and Billie and her brother Finneas took home the award earlier this month. They both lost out to I’m Just Ken from Barbie at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year.

More performers will be announced in due course.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Idles
Idles Deliver Third Taste of Upcoming ‘Tangk’ album with ‘Gift Horse’

Idles have a video for ‘Gift Horse’, the third single from the upcoming ‘Tangk’ album.

1 day ago
Anderson .Paak Files For Divorce

Anderson .Paak has filed for divorce from wife Jaylyn Chang, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

4 days ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Says She Channeled Madonna For New Song

Ariana Grande's new single has been heavily influenced by Madonna. Ariana recently announced her long-awaited return to the music scene, and Ariana's upcoming single, 'Yes, And?', has been strongly influenced by the chart-topping icon.

6 days ago
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez To Play Linda Ronstadt In Biopic

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer of the 70s and 80s.

6 days ago
Waxahatchee by Molly Matalon
Waxahatchee Are Right Back At It for 2024

One of 2024’s first new releases is ‘Right Back At It’ from Birmingham, Alabama’s Waxahatchee.

January 10, 2024
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s Barbie Song Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globe Awards

Billie Eilish ‘What Was I Made For’, written for the movie ‘Barbie’, has won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

January 8, 2024
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Starts Talking Up New Music for 2024

Jack White appears to be teasing new music.

January 3, 2024