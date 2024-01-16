Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa To Perform At The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa have been announced as performers for this year’s Grammys.

Billie, Due Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are the first performers to be announced for the 2024 ceremony, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February.

All three have been nominated for awards. Billie has six nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Olivia is also up for six awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Vampire.

Dua’s hit Dance The Night, which is also from the Barbie soundtrack, is nominated for two awards – Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Dance The Night and What Was I Made For? were both shortlisted for the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and Billie and her brother Finneas took home the award earlier this month. They both lost out to I’m Just Ken from Barbie at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth consecutive year.

More performers will be announced in due course.

