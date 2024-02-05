 Billie Eilish Confirms Oscar Appearance - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish has accidentally confirmed that she will be performing at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Billie let the news slip during an interview with Entertainment Tonight backstage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The reporter asked, “We’ll see you at the Oscars, performing?”

“Yeah ma-,” she began, before putting her hand to her mouth. “Oop, maybe, I mean yeah, yeah…”

Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas interjected, coyly stating, “Who knows.”

Billie then backtracked, saying, “Don’t you have… I don’t know, whatever, I don’t know, I honestly don’t know.”

She added, “Love you, the Oscars. I’m excited,” before laughing.

Billie and Finneas are currently nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for What Was I Made For? from Barbie. They won a similar prize, Best Song Written for Visual Media, as well as Song of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday.

The other nominees in this year’s Best Original Song category include The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot, I’m Just Ken from Barbie, It Never Went Away from American Symphony and Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote I’m Just Ken with Andrew Wyatt, told Variety on the Grammys red carpet that he wouldn’t perform at the Oscars unless Ryan Gosling, who sings the track in Barbie, was on board.

“Did he confirm to you? I want to know… it’s my dream! It’s my dream,” he replied. “I think if Ryan doesn’t do it then we’re not doing it.”

The Best Original Song nominees typically perform during the Oscars ceremony.

Billie and Finneas previously sang their James Bond theme, No Time to Die, during the 2022 awards, when they won the Best Original Song statuette.

music-news.com

