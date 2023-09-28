 Billie Eilish On Her Barbie Song - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish On Her Barbie Song

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2023

in News

Billie Eilish has opened up about writing What Was I Made For for the Barbie film.

During an interview with Allure for their latest cover story, the singer/songwriter shared that she and her brother Finneas, who she often co-writes songs with, were feeling less than creative when they penned the heart-wrenching ballad.

“We wrote it in a period of time where we couldn’t have been less inspired and less creative,” Billie admitted. “That day we were making stuff, and were like, ‘We’ve lost it. Why are we even doing this?'”

The singer continued, “And then those first chords happened, and ‘I used to float / now I just fall down’ came out and the song wrote itself. I have the whole video of us writing the song, and the first thing we wrote were those lines in the first 10 minutes.”

Eilish added that she and Finneas were originally were inspired by Barbie, however, as time went on, Billie realised that the track was about her.

“We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by,” she shared. “A couple of days went by, and I realised it was about me. It’s everything I feel. And it’s not just me-everyone feels like that, eventually.”

What Was I Made For, which was released on 13 July, featured on Barbie: The Album. The song racked up over 45.6 million Spotify streams in the first two weeks of its release.

Billie was one of many artists who contributed to the album, including Dua Lipa, Haim, Lizzo, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj and Dominic Fike.

