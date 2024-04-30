 Billie Eilish Reveals Australian Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Reveals Australian Dates for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2024

in News

Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ world tour will head to Australia in February 2025.

In a somewhat unusual move, the co-presenters Frontier Touring and Live Nation have announced all shows in one go with no further shows to be added.

Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne each have four shows announced per city.

BILLIE EILISH
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR
AUSTRALIA
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2025
Presented by Live Nation and Frontier Touring=

AMERICAN EXPRESS MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences
Wednesday 1 May – Thursday 2 May
Or until presale allocation exhausted
Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/billieeilish
Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May
Or until presale allocation exhausted
Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

LIVE NATION PRESALE
via livenation.com.au
Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May
Or until presale allocation exhausted
Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

VODAFONE PRESALE
via Vodafone.com.au/ticket
Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May
Or until presale allocation exhausted
Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 3 May (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

NO FURTHER SHOWS TO BE ADDED – GET IN FAST!

All show are available through Ticketek.

Tuesday 18 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

Wednesday 19 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)
ticketek.com.au

Friday 21 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

Saturday 22 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

Monday 24 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Tuesday 25 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Thursday 27 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Friday 28 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Tuesday 4 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Wednesday 5 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Friday 7 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Saturday 8 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents.

