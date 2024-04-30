Billie Eilish Reveals Australian Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ world tour will head to Australia in February 2025.

In a somewhat unusual move, the co-presenters Frontier Touring and Live Nation have announced all shows in one go with no further shows to be added.

Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne each have four shows announced per city.

BILLIE EILISH

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

AUSTRALIA

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2025

Presented by Live Nation and Frontier Touring=

AMERICAN EXPRESS MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via www.Amex.com.au/Experiences

Wednesday 1 May – Thursday 2 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/billieeilish

Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

LIVE NATION PRESALE

via livenation.com.au

Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

VODAFONE PRESALE

via Vodafone.com.au/ticket

Thursday 2 May – Friday 3 May

Or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 3 May (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

NO FURTHER SHOWS TO BE ADDED – GET IN FAST!

All show are available through Ticketek.

Tuesday 18 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

Wednesday 19 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 21 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

Saturday 22 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

On sale: Friday 3 May (2pm AEST)

Monday 24 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Tuesday 25 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Thursday 27 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Friday 28 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

On sale: Friday 3 May (1pm AEST)

Tuesday 4 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Wednesday 5 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Friday 7 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Saturday 8 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

On sale: Friday 3 May (3pm AEST)

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents.

