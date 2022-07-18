Billie Eilish Sets Up Youth Initiative For Midterm Elections - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has joined forces with HeadCount to encourage her fans to vote in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Eilish is working with the non-partisan voter engagement organisation to help motivate her young fanbase to have their say in the elections on 8 November.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” she said in a statement to Billboard. “With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option.”

Fans who check their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Billie will be in with the chance to win a VIP trip to see the 20-year-old perform on tour in Australia and New Zealand in September. The lucky winner and a friend will receive free concert tickets and signed merchandise, with their travel and accommodation all covered.

“Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself,” HeadCount co-founder and executive director Andy Bernstein added. “By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

The Oceania leg of Billie’s Happier Than Ever world tour kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on 8 September.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

