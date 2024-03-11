Billie Eilish Wins Oscar for ‘Barbie’ and Oppenheimer for Original Score - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell have won the Academy Award for Music (Original Song) for there contribution to the ‘Barbie’ movie ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Watch the performance:

The Music (Original Score) went to Ludwig Göransson for the ‘Oppenheimer’ movie.

The nominees for the two music awards at the Academy Awards 2024 were:

Music (Original Score)

AMERICAN FICTION

Laura Karpman

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

John Williams

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Robbie Robertson

OPPENHEIMER **WINNER**

Ludwig Göransson

POOR THINGS

Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from FLAMIN’ HOT

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from BARBIE

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from AMERICAN SYMPHONY

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from BARBIE **WINNER**

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

