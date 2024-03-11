 Billie Eilish Wins Oscar for ‘Barbie’ and Oppenheimer for Original Score - Noise11.com
Barbie the Album

Billie Eilish Wins Oscar for ‘Barbie’ and Oppenheimer for Original Score

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2024

in News

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell have won the Academy Award for Music (Original Song) for there contribution to the ‘Barbie’ movie ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Watch the performance:

The Music (Original Score) went to Ludwig Göransson for the ‘Oppenheimer’ movie.

The nominees for the two music awards at the Academy Awards 2024 were:

Music (Original Score)
AMERICAN FICTION
Laura Karpman

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
John Williams

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Robbie Robertson

OPPENHEIMER **WINNER**
Ludwig Göransson

POOR THINGS
Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)
“The Fire Inside” from FLAMIN’ HOT
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from BARBIE
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from AMERICAN SYMPHONY
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Music and Lyric by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from BARBIE **WINNER**
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Doja Cat
Dojo Cat Deletes Instagram Account After Rant

Doja Cat has criticised her more than 24 million Instagram followers before deleting her account on the platform.

14 hours ago
Ken The EP Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson Says ‘I’m Just ken’ Helps Boys Struggle With Rejection

Mark Ronson believes the song he co-wrote for the Barbie movie, I'm Just Ken, has helped young boys cope with rejection.

3 days ago
Elly-May Barnes No Good
Elly-May Barnes Delivers Davey Lane Fuelled, Mark Lizotte Driven Song ‘No Good’

Elly-May Barnes has premiered her new song ‘No Good’, an all out rocker in the family tradition, co-written with Davey lane of You Am I and produced, mixed and most instruments from her uncle Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel).

4 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management 6
Taylor Swift Encourages US Fans To Vote

Taylor Swift has encouraged her U.S. fans to vote in the primary elections.

6 days ago
SZA SOS
SZA To Headline Hyde Park 2024

SZA is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park.

March 5, 2024
Fred Again
Fred Again Announce Arena Dates Starting Next Week

Grammy nominated Best New Artist of 2024 Fred Again has announced three Sydney and three Melbourne Arena shows and they start next week.

February 29, 2024
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex Announce 2025 Australian Tour

Cigarettes After Sex will play Australian dates on March 2025.

February 29, 2024