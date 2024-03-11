Billie Eilish Wins Oscar for ‘Barbie’ and Oppenheimer for Original Score - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell have won the Academy Award for Music (Original Song) for there contribution to the ‘Barbie’ movie ‘What Was I Made For?’.
Watch the performance:
The Music (Original Score) went to Ludwig Göransson for the ‘Oppenheimer’ movie.
The nominees for the two music awards at the Academy Awards 2024 were:
Music (Original Score)
AMERICAN FICTION
Laura Karpman
INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY
John Williams
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Robbie Robertson
OPPENHEIMER **WINNER**
Ludwig Göransson
POOR THINGS
Jerskin Fendrix
Music (Original Song)
“The Fire Inside” from FLAMIN’ HOT
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“I’m Just Ken” from BARBIE
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“It Never Went Away” from AMERICAN SYMPHONY
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Music and Lyric by Scott George
“What Was I Made For?” from BARBIE **WINNER**
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
