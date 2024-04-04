 Billie Piper Said To Me £9m In Debt To Virgin Records - Noise11.com
Billie Piper

Billie Piper

Billie Piper Said To Me £9m In Debt To Virgin Records

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2024

in News

Billie Piper is said to have an estimated debt of “£9 million” owed to Virgin Records.

Billie was signed to Innocent Records, a subsidiary of Virgin Records, in 1998, when she was just 15 years old and released her debut single, ‘Because We Want To’, on the label.

Piper – who left her music career behind her in 2003 after an extended break to focus on acting – has revealed she owes the record label a ton of cash and won’t be relaunching her music career anytime soon.

Billie is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column as saying: “I’m still in debt to Virgin.

“If I ever release an album, which I won’t, I’d probably have to pay off that debt. It’s like a university debt.”

Sharing one of her other pet peeves from her brief stint as a pop star, she said: “You do all these big promotional tours which I absolutely hated. I hated going off.”

The ‘Doctor Who’ star released two Top 20 studio albums, 1998’s ‘Honey to the B’ and 2000’s ‘Walk of Life’, on Innocent.

‘Because We Want To’ reached number one on the UK Singles Chart and saw Billie become the youngest British artist to release a number one single in more than four decades.

Billie previously explained that people lost their “sense of moral compass” around her during her early stardom.

After revealing she was forced to turn off the Britney Spears documentary ‘Finding Freedom’ – which tells the story of the pop idol’s rise to stardom as a teenager and her subsequent breakdown – Billie explained that people lost their “sense of moral compass” around her during her early stardom.

When asked if she could relate to anything in the documentary, she told The I newspaper in 2021: “How people behave around you, and how they think they can have access to you. The sense of a moral compass is completely destroyed.”

Billie also said the programme made her reassess the amount of control she had in her music career.

She explained: “I thought I had a lot because I’d get to choose my outfits and my dancers, and I would be coming in with ideas for my choreographer.

“Creative input is very different to the overview. I had little to no agency at that time in my life.”

Billie revealed also claimed she saw lots of “adults behaving badly” during her time in the music industry.

She said: “It was a very jumped-up, moneyed time in the music industry, and I think people were massively seduced by that. I saw a lot of adults behaving badly.

“Just things they would talk about, jokes they would make… things they would say to you as a guy to a girl. Just totally inappropriate. Male banter, you know?”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Incubus Play First Show For 2024 Australia/New Zealand Tour

Incubus and Live have a few shows in New Zealand this week before they hit Australia for the Lookout Festival, starting Saturday in Queensland.

2 days ago
Beyonce Cowboy Carter
It Looks Like Beyoncé Has Covered Dolly Parton

Beyoncé has released a tracklisting for her upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter'.

March 28, 2024
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Confirms Diddy Doco

50 Cent has confirmed he will release a documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

March 28, 2024
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Brandon Boyd Says Incubus Were Three Albums Deep When They Found Their Sound

Incubus released their first album ‘Fungus Amongus’ in 1995 and second ‘S.C.I.E.N.C.E.’ in 1997. Both stiffed. At that point it looked like it wasn’t going to happen for the band … but then it did. Brandon Boyd

March 27, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift’s Father Will Not Be Charged By Australian Police

Australian police will not be pursuing charges against Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift over an alleged clash with a photographer in Sydney.

March 27, 2024
Jason Singh
Jason Singh Wins Two Year Taxiride Trade Mark Battle Against Fellow Band Members

Taxiride co-founder Jason Singh has won a two-year legal battle against fellow bandmates Tim Watson and Tim Wild over the Taxiride Trade Mark.

March 26, 2024
Bjorn Again To Head Back To The UK

ABBA tribute show Björn Again is heading to Hampton Court Palace Festival on Saturday 15 June.

March 26, 2024