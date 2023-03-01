 Billy Connolly Art Exhibition To Open In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Billy Connolly 2014

Billy Connolly in 2014

Billy Connolly Art Exhibition To Open In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2023

in News

A Billy Connolly Art Exhibition will be open in Melbourne from 16 to 26 March.

“Drawing has given me a new lease of life. I managed to get pictures together and people like them, which surprises me and amazes and delights me,” Billy said in a statement.

The free exhibition will feature signed limited edition prints and sculptures from Billy Connolly. He likens his work to the cave paintings of the Aurignacian period (40,000-25,000 BC)

“It’s lovely, the way people think you do it. People think I paint or draw things on purpose. I don’t, I just draw. And then as it goes on, it becomes obvious what it’s going to be (to me). And then I can think about it along those lines: a horse, a man or a balloon. That’s when I name it – at the end.”

BILLY CONNOLLY ART EXHIBITION IN MELBOURNE
Eleven Days Only, March 16 – 26 – Free Entry.
10am to 5pm, JASPER HOTEL, 489 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne

