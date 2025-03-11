Billy Joel Cancels Shows Due To Health Issues - Noise11.com

Billy Joel has announced his current tour is being postponed by four months due to a health issue.

Joel had been due to play a string of shows in the coming weeks but has now had to delay his plans after undergoing surgery.

He said in an online statement on Tuesday, “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

A further statement from Joel’s team gave more insight into Joel’s health – but did not explicitly reveal what health condition he is suffering from.

The statement, shared via Instagram, revealed, “Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.”

It continued, “The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.”

Fans were told of the new dates – with some appearing at the end of this year, and others were moved to 2026.

His team confirmed, “All purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

